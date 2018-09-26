Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Michael Kors Holdings    KORS   VGG607541015

MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS (KORS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Michael Kors : Versace takeover will bring jobs to Italy, its designer says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 09:25am CEST
People stroll in front of Versace's flagship shop at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Fashion house Versace did not receive any offers from Italian investors before selling to Michael Kors but the deal with the U.S. fashion group will create jobs in Italy, creative director Donatella Versace told newspapers on Wednesday.

"In the last year Versace has been approached by many people. French, American ... but no Italians. It was not us who refused to take part in an Italian group," Donatella, the sister of Versace's late founder Gianni, told Corriere della Sera.

She added the deal showed how desirable Italian brands are to foreign investors, speaking in similar interviews with daily la Repubblica and financial paper Il Sole 24 Ore, and dismissing criticism over a sale to foreigners.

Michael Kors on Tuesday agreed to buy the luxury label for 1.83 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, in a move aimed at allowing the Kors group to take on larger European rivals and reviving sales and profits at Versace.

In the interviews, Donatella Versace said that a result of the deal the company would employ more people in Italy.

"We will create new jobs and we will be a stimulus for economic development in the territories where we work," she told Il Sole 24 Ore.

As part of the deal, Michael Kors Holding Ltd will be renamed Capri Holdings Ltd and the Versace family, which owned 80 percent of the fashion house, will receive 150 million euros of the purchase price in shares in the newly-named holding company.

"It's an important share," Donatella said, without giving details. The newspapers estimated the share would be between 1.5 percent and 2 percent.

"Be prepared, Versace will be now more powerful than ever," Donatella said.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS
10:05aMICHAEL KORS : buys Versace for $2B Michael Kors ups the glamour, buys Versace f..
AQ
09:25aMICHAEL KORS : Versace takeover will bring jobs to Italy, its designer says
RE
07:14aMICHAEL KORS : nabs Versace in $2.1bn deal
AQ
09/25MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
09/25Michael Kors makes high-end fashion statement with $2.2 billion Versace buy
RE
09/25Michael Kors makes high-end fashion statement with $2.2 billion Versace buy
RE
09/25MICHAEL KORS : acquires Italian fashion house Gianni Versace for $2.1 billion
AQ
09/25MICHAEL KORS : Versace fans smear Michael Kors as 'the tackiest man alive' follo..
AQ
09/25Michael Kors ups the glamour, buys Versace for $2 billion
AQ
09/25MICHAEL KORS : deal to buy Italian fashion house Versace for $2.12 billion
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) Michael Kors Holdings Limited to Acquire Versace.. 
09/25Michael Kors throws a spotlight on high-end M&A 
09/25Michael Kors acquires Versace and to be renamed Capri Holdings Limited 
09/24Citi sees Michael Kors as oversold 
09/24CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (09/24/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 139 M
EBIT 2019 935 M
Net income 2019 739 M
Debt 2019 359 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,94
P/E ratio 2020 12,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 10 155 M
Chart MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Michael Kors Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 77,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Idol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Marie Robinson Co-COO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Strategy
Thomas J. Edwards Co-COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael David Kors Director & Chief Creative Officer
M. William Benedetto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS8.04%10 155
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-6.18%97 865
KERING17.15%67 694
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.50%53 351
ROSS STORES21.48%36 325
PRADA S.P.A.27.03%11 774
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.