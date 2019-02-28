Michaels : Announces Executive Transition

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) today announced the
appointment of seasoned retail executive Mark S. Cosby as Interim Chief
Executive Officer and Board Member effective today. Mr. Cosby succeeds
Chuck Rubin, who has mutually agreed with the Board of Directors to
transition out of his role as CEO. Mr. Rubin will continue as Chairman
of the Board of Directors until April 1, 2019. The Board has initiated a
search to identify a permanent CEO.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005432/en/
Mark Cosby, Director and Interim CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Cosby joins The Michaels Companies following a 30-year career at a
number of leading retail chains, most recently serving as President,
North America at Office Depot Inc. Prior to joining Office Depot Inc.,
Mr. Cosby served as President, Retail at CVS Caremark Corporation, where
he was responsible for all aspects of the $65 billion retail business,
including 7,600 retail stores, 19 distribution centers, retail
merchandising, supply chain, marketing, real estate and store pharmacy
operations. Prior to CVS, Mr. Cosby spent five years at Macy’s, Inc.,
where he served in several executive roles, including President, Stores.
“Michaels is the largest arts and crafts retailer in North America with
a strong financial foundation, innovative capabilities and a committed
management team,” said Rubin. “The opportunities for future growth are
exciting as customers continue to look for ways to express their
individual creativity, and Michaels is well-positioned to capitalize on
this trend.”
“We thank Chuck for his leadership for the past six years and his
commitment to improving the customer experience, reinforcing our
financial strength and investing in new digital capabilities," said
James Quella, Lead Director of the Board of Directors of The Michaels
Companies. “We look forward to working with Mark and the management team
to continue to offer an environment that nurtures creativity and
encourages customers to shop, create and connect with other makers.”
“As the market leader, Michaels inspires customers to unlock, enhance
and share their creativity, and the increasing consumer trends of
personalization and convenience represent a significant opportunity for
us to leverage our retail stores and digital platforms to engage and
help makers bring their unique vision to life,” said Cosby. “Michaels is
a great brand with a strong financial position and a bright future, and
I look forward to joining a retailer that I have long admired as a
customer.”
The Company also announced that it has appointed Philo T. Pappas as
Interim President - Merchandising and Supply Chain. Pappas has been with
the Company since 2009, most recently serving as President - Michaels
Stores Procurement Company and formerly serving as Executive Vice
President - Merchandising.
In conjunction with this announcement, the Company reaffirmed the
guidance it provided on January 30, 2019. The Company continues to
expect comparable store sales for the fourth quarter will be near the
lower end of its previously provided guidance range of -0.5% to 0.5%,
which includes an estimated 160-180 basis points of negative impact from
the calendar shift, and expects adjusted diluted earnings per common
share for the fourth quarter will be near the lower end of its
previously provided guidance of $1.42 and $1.47, excluding any
restructuring charges related to the Pat Catan’s store closures. The
Company plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings on March
19, 2019.
About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty
provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal
merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company
operates more than 1,200 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada.
Additionally, the Company serves customers through Michaels.com,
consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc.,
also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty
framing merchandise, and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the
craft, gift and decor industry. For a list of store locations or to shop
online, visit www.michaels.com
or download the Michaels
app.
Non-GAAP Information
This press release includes expected diluted earnings per share
excluding an estimated range for a restructuring charge related to the
Pat Catan’s store closures, net of related income taxes, (“Adjusted
diluted earnings per share”), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company
does not provide an expected GAAP diluted earnings per share range or
reconciliation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share range with a GAAP
diluted earnings per share range because, without unreasonable effort,
we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the precise timing of
the recognition of expenses associated with the closing activity. These
items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a
material impact on GAAP EPS in future periods.
In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be
aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved
in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the
adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP
financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future
results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has
provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its
ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may
calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures
is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered
as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures
prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have
limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them
in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as
reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements which reflect
management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's
industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning its
market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital
expenditures, share repurchases, liquidity and capital resources, and
other financial and operating information. The words "anticipate,"
"assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect,"
“forecast,” "future," “guidance,” “imply,” "intend," "may," “outlook,”
"plan," "potential," "predict," "project," and similar terms and phrases
are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company
cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company
will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ
materially from these expectations due to risks relating to the effect
of economic uncertainty; substantial changes to fiscal and tax policies;
our reliance on foreign suppliers; regulatory changes; the seasonality
of our business; changes in customer demand; damage to the reputation of
the Michaels brand or our private and exclusive brands; unexpected or
unfavorable consumer responses to our promotional or merchandising
programs; our failure to adequately maintain security and prevent
unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information;
increased competition including internet-based competition from other
retailers; and other risks and uncertainties including those identified
under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is
available at www.sec.gov,
and other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future.
If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of
the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results
may vary in material respects from those projected in these
forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release
speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or
events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to
predict all of them. The Company does not undertake and specifically
disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any
applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005432/en/