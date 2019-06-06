Michaels : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results in Line with Previously Provided Guidance
Comparable store sales decreased 2.9%
Operating income of $92.7 million; adjusted operating income of
$101.4 million
Diluted EPS of $0.24; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.31
Updates FY19 Guidance to reflect 25% tariffs
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today reported diluted
earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of $0.24, or
$0.31 per adjusted diluted share excluding a charge associated with
closing the Pat Catan’s stores, costs related to the departure of the
Company’s former Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), and a write-off of an
investment in a liquidated business. This compares to diluted earnings
per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 of $0.15, or $0.39 per
adjusted diluted share excluding a charge associated with the
restructure of Aaron Brothers and adjustments related to the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”). A reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures to the respective GAAP measures is included in this
release.
“While our first quarter results were within our range of expectations
for the quarter, we are not satisfied and are taking steps to improve
our performance,” said Mark Cosby, Interim CEO. “Our team is focused on
improving our current sales trend, executing against our key priorities
to build momentum in the second half of fiscal 2019, and refreshing our
long-term growth strategy to deliver stronger growth in 2020 and beyond.”
First Quarter Highlights
Net sales were $1,093.7 million compared to $1,155.5 million in the
first quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease in net sales was primarily
due to the closure of the Pat Catan’s and the Aaron Brothers stores
during fiscal 2018 and a decline in comparable stores sales. Comparable
store sales decreased 2.9% due to a decrease in customer transactions
partially offset by an increase in average ticket. The net sales
decrease was partially offset by sales from the operation of 17
additional Michaels stores (net of closures) during the quarter. During
the first quarter, the Company opened four new Michaels stores, closed
two Michaels stores, and relocated seven Michaels stores. At the end of
the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company operated 1,260 Michaels
stores.
Gross profit was 38.2% of net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2019
compared to 39.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The 130 basis
point decrease was primarily due to higher distribution related costs,
occupancy cost deleverage and a change in sales mix. The decrease was
partially offset by benefits from our ongoing sourcing initiatives and a
decrease in promotional activity.
Selling, general and administrative including store pre-opening costs
and restructure charges (“SG&A”) was $324.9 million in the first quarter
of fiscal 2019 compared to $377.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal
2018. The $52.7 million decrease in SG&A was primarily due to a $47.5
million restructure charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and a
decrease in expenses related to the closure of our Pat Catan’s stores
and Aaron Brothers stores during fiscal 2018. The decrease was partially
offset by $5.6 million of expenses related to the departure of the
former CEO.
Operating income was $92.7 million compared to $78.9 million in the
first quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the restructure charge
associated with the closing of the Pat Catan’s stores and costs
associated with the departure of the Company’s former CEO, adjusted
operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $101.4
million. This compares to adjusted operating income in the first quarter
of fiscal 2018 of $126.1 million, excluding the $47.5 million
restructure charge and $0.3 million of operating profit from Aaron
Brothers operations prior to closure.
Interest expense increased $2.8 million to $37.4 million, from $34.6
million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, due to higher LIBOR rates
associated with the Company’s variable rate Amended and Restated Term
Loan Credit Facility and settlement payments associated with the
Company’s interest rate swaps.
Other expense increased $4.8 million to $3.1 million from other income
of $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase in
other expense was due to a $5.0 million charge related to a write-off of
an investment in a liquidated business.
The effective tax rate was 27.9%, compared to 41.6% in the first quarter
of fiscal 2018. The effective tax rate was lower primarily due to an
$8.1 million charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 related to
repatriation taxes for accumulated earnings of foreign subsidiaries
resulting from the enactment of the Tax Act. The decrease was partially
offset by $1.8 million of tax expense in fiscal 2019 primarily related
to the vesting of restricted shares.
Net income was $37.7 million, compared to $26.9 million in the first
quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the restructure charge associated with
the closing of the Pat Catan’s stores, costs associated with the
departure of the Company’s former CEO, and a write-off of an investment
in a liquidated business, adjusted net income for the first quarter of
fiscal 2019 was $49.0 million. This compares to adjusted net income for
the first quarter of fiscal 2018 of $70.9 million, excluding the
restructure charge associated with the closing of the Aaron Brother’s
stores (net of income from Aaron Brothers operations prior to closure)
and adjustments related to the Tax Act.
Total merchandise inventory at the end of the first quarter decreased
1.8% to $1,101.7 million compared to $1,121.6 million at the end of the
first quarter of fiscal 2018 primarily related to closing the Pat
Catan’s stores. Average Michaels inventory on a per store basis,
inclusive of distribution centers, inventory in-transit and inventory
for the Company’s e-commerce site, increased 1.0% to $822,000 compared
to $814,000 at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook:
The Company’s guidance for fiscal 2019 excludes any restructure charges
related to the Pat Catan’s store closures, any expenses associated with
the transition of the Company’s former CEO, and a write-off of an
investment in a liquidated business.
For fiscal 2019, the Company expects:
net sales will be between $5.19 billion and $5.24 billion;
comparable store sales to increase between 0% and 1%;
to open net 20 new Michaels stores, inclusive of up to 12 Pat Catan’s
stores the Company plans to rebrand and reopen, and relocate 13
Michaels stores;
adjusted operating income will be in the range of $625 million to $650
million which now reflects a 25% tariff rate;
interest expense will be approximately $153 million;
the effective tax rate will be between 23% and 24%;
adjusted diluted earnings per share will be between $2.29 and $2.41,
based on diluted weighted average shares of approximately 158 million;
and
capital expenditures will be approximately $135 million.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company expects:
comparable store sales to be flat to down 1.5%;
to open net one new Michaels store and relocate two Michaels stores;
adjusted operating income will be between $65 million and $70 million;
net interest expense will be approximately $38 million;
the effective tax rate will be approximately 20%; and
adjusted diluted earnings per common share will be between $0.13 and
$0.16, based on diluted weighted average common shares of 158 million.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
Net sales
$
1,093,720
$
1,155,511
Cost of sales and occupancy expense
676,080
698,948
Gross profit
417,640
456,563
Selling, general and administrative
320,597
328,617
Restructure charges
3,087
47,498
Store pre-opening costs
1,226
1,505
Operating income
92,730
78,943
Interest expense
37,359
34,594
Other expense (income), net
3,105
(1,693
)
Income before income taxes
52,266
46,042
Income taxes
14,575
19,157
Net income
$
37,691
$
26,885
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment and other
(4,826
)
(7,053
)
Comprehensive income
$
32,865
$
19,832
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.24
$
0.15
Diluted
$
0.24
$
0.15
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
157,749
181,523
Diluted
157,861
182,652
The following table sets forth the percentage relationship to net
sales of each line item of our unaudited consolidated statements of
comprehensive income:
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
2019
2018
Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
Cost of sales and occupancy expense
61.8
60.5
Gross profit
38.2
39.5
Selling, general and administrative
29.3
28.4
Restructure charges
0.3
4.1
Store pre-opening costs
0.1
0.1
Operating income
8.5
6.8
Interest expense
3.4
3.0
Other expense (income), net
0.3
(0.1
)
Income before income taxes
4.8
4.0
Income taxes
1.3
1.7
Net income
3.4
%
2.3
%
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
May 4,
February 2,
May 5,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
246,727
$
245,887
$
422,454
Merchandise inventories
1,101,729
1,108,715
1,121,563
Prepaid expenses and other
65,304
98,659
108,481
Accounts receivable, net
32,203
57,328
30,033
Income taxes receivable
4,020
4,935
2,818
Total current assets
1,449,983
1,515,524
1,685,349
Property and equipment, at cost
1,676,751
1,656,098
1,569,720
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,242,869
)
(1,217,021
)
(1,144,815
)
Property and equipment, net
433,882
439,077
424,905
Operating lease assets
1,613,719
—
—
Goodwill
112,069
112,069
119,074
Other intangible assets, net
16,960
17,238
21,376
Deferred income taxes
25,577
25,005
33,338
Other assets
27,068
19,423
29,496
Total assets
$
3,679,258
$
2,128,336
$
2,313,538
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
406,947
$
485,004
$
449,687
Accrued liabilities and other
354,398
378,742
384,630
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
300,489
—
—
Current portion of long-term debt
24,900
24,900
24,900
Income taxes payable
55,339
43,907
82,219
Total current liabilities
1,142,073
932,553
941,436
Long-term debt
2,675,602
2,681,000
2,696,408
Operating lease liabilities
1,380,175
—
—
Other liabilities
68,766
140,978
159,615
Total liabilities
5,266,616
3,754,531
3,797,459
Stockholders’ Deficit:
Common Stock, $0.06775 par value, 350,000 shares authorized; 158,126
shares issued and outstanding at May 4, 2019; 157,774 shares issued
and outstanding at February 2, 2019; and 182,055 shares issued and
outstanding at May 5, 2018
10,620
10,594
12,225
Additional paid-in-capital
11,900
5,954
27,463
Accumulated deficit
(1,590,494
)
(1,628,185
)
(1,512,896
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,384
)
(14,558
)
(10,713
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(1,587,358
)
(1,626,195
)
(1,483,921
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
3,679,258
$
2,128,336
$
2,313,538
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
37,691
$
26,885
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Amortization of operating lease assets
81,371
—
Depreciation and amortization
31,489
29,458
Share-based compensation
7,251
6,969
Debt issuance costs amortization
1,237
1,274
Loss on write-off of investment
5,036
—
Accretion of long-term debt, net
(130
)
(126
)
Restructure charges
3,087
47,498
Deferred income taxes
140
2,580
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventories
6,966
(18,755
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(6,412
)
1,523
Accounts receivable
23,705
(4,892
)
Other assets
(12,964
)
(842
)
Operating lease liabilities
(56,843
)
—
Accounts payable
(81,237
)
(46,639
)
Accrued interest
7,706
8,325
Accrued liabilities and other
(25,611
)
(35,356
)
Income taxes
12,318
11,689
Other liabilities
(1,002
)
2,912
Net cash provided by operating activities
33,798
32,503
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(25,101
)
(27,824
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,101
)
(27,824
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Common stock repurchased
(2,172
)
(2,119
)
Payments on term loan credit facility
(6,225
)
(6,225
)
Payment of dividends
—
(317
)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
540
540
Net cash used in financing activities
(7,857
)
(8,121
)
Net change in cash and equivalents
840
(3,442
)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
245,887
425,896
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$
246,727
$
422,454
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
33,798
$
32,503
Amortization of operating lease assets
(81,371
)
—
Depreciation and amortization
(31,489
)
(29,458
)
Share-based compensation
(7,251
)
(6,969
)
Debt issuance costs amortization
(1,237
)
(1,274
)
Loss on write-off of investment
(5,036
)
—
Accretion of long-term debt, net
130
126
Restructure charges
(3,087
)
(47,498
)
Deferred income taxes
(140
)
(2,580
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
133,374
82,035
Net income
37,691
26,885
Interest expense
37,359
34,594
Income taxes
14,575
19,157
Depreciation and amortization
31,489
29,458
Interest income
(811
)
(1,406
)
EBITDA
120,303
108,688
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation
7,251
6,969
Restructure charges
3,087
47,498
Severance costs
8,111
902
Store pre-opening costs
1,226
1,505
Store remodel costs
66
515
Foreign currency transaction gains
(74
)
(570
)
Store closing costs
(821
)
1,062
Other(1)
964
725
Adjusted EBITDA
$
140,113
$
167,294
(1)Other adjustments primarily relate to items such as
moving and relocation expenses, franchise taxes, sign and sign-on
bonuses.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP basis to Adjusted operating income,
Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
(In thousands, except per share)
2019
2018
Operating income
$
92,730
$
78,943
Restructure charges and other (a)
3,087
47,195
CEO severance costs
5,569
—
Adjusted operating income
$
101,386
$
126,138
Net income
$
37,691
$
26,885
Restructure charges and other (a)
3,087
47,195
CEO severance costs
5,569
—
Write-off of investment (b)
5,036
—
Tax adjustment for above items (c)
(2,390
)
(11,327
)
The Tax Act - adjustments for repatriation taxes (d)
—
8,107
Adjusted net income
$
48,993
$
70,860
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.24
$
0.15
Restructure charges and other (a)
0.02
0.26
CEO severance costs
0.04
—
Write-off of investment (b)
0.03
—
Tax adjustment for above items (c)
(0.02
)
(0.06
)
The Tax Act - adjustments for repatriation taxes (d)
—
0.04
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.31
$
0.39
(a)
Fiscal 2019 excludes charges related to the closure of our 36 Pat
Catan's stores and Fiscal 2018 excludes charges related to the
closure of our 94 full-size Aaron Brothers stores and $0.3 million
of operating income from the operation of Aaron Brothers (prior to
closing).
(b)
Excludes the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business.
(c)
Adjusts for the tax impact of the restructure charges, severance
charges related to the departure of the Company's former CEO and
the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business.
(d)
Excludes adjustments related to repatriation taxes for accumulated
earnings of foreign subsidiaries resulting from the enactment of
the Tax Act.
The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Summary of Operating Data
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth certain of our unaudited operating
data:
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
2019
2018
Michaels stores:
Open at beginning of period
1,258
1,238
New stores
4
6
Relocated stores opened
7
9
Closed stores
(2
)
(1
)
Relocated stores closed
(7
)
(9
)
Open at end of period
1,260
1,243
Aaron Brothers stores:
Open at beginning of period
—
97
Closed stores
—
(94
)
Open at end of period
—
3
Pat Catan's stores:
Open at beginning and end of period
—
36
Total store count at end of period
1,260
1,282
Other Operating Data:
Average inventory per Michaels store (in thousands)