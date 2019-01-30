Michaels : to Close Pat Catan's Arts & Craft Stores in Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced its decision
to close all of its Pat Catan’s stores in the fourth quarter of fiscal
2018. Pat Catan’s is a 36-store retail supplier of arts and crafts in
Ohio and surrounding states. The Company intends to rebrand up to 12 of
the closed Pat Catan’s stores and reopen them under the Michaels banner.
The Company also updated guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018,
excluding the impact of any restructuring charges related to the Pat
Catan’s store closures.
“We continue to make progress against our long-term strategy to increase
market share and expand our leadership position within the arts and
crafts industry. In support of this strategy, in 2016 we acquired
Lamrite West, a privately-held company in Ohio with a wholesale
division, a small sourcing office in China and a small retail chain
called Pat Catan’s Arts & Crafts Stores, which was operated as outlets
for the wholesale business,” said Chuck Rubin, Chairman and CEO of The
Michaels Companies. “Over the last three years, we have delivered value
through the significant expansion of our China-based sourcing team and
the growth of our wholesale business. However, the Pat Catan’s retail
business has struggled in the face of industry headwinds.”
“After a comprehensive review, we have decided to close all of the Pat
Catan’s retail stores. We expect to rebrand and reopen up to 12 stores
as new Michaels stores in fiscal 2019, and we will continue to maintain
a support center and distribution center in Strongsville, Ohio to
support our growing wholesale business. We believe these changes will
provide more value for customers and shareholders by enabling us to
leverage a more consistent merchandise assortment and eliminate
duplicative retail operating expenses,” continued Rubin. “This was not
an easy decision, and I am grateful for the contributions of our Pat
Catan’s Team Members. As we work through the closing process, we intend
to provide employment opportunities or transition support for all Team
Members.”
Pat Catan’s fiscal 2018 net sales are projected to be approximately $111
million with no material impact on the consolidated Company’s adjusted
operating income, excluding the impact of any restructuring charges
related to the Pat Catan’s store closures. The Company expects the
one-time after-tax cost of implementing these changes will be in the
range of $44 million to $48 million, consisting primarily of costs
associated with the termination of the remaining lease obligations, the
write-off of fixed assets, costs associated with liquidation, and
employee-related expenses. The Company anticipates the vast majority of
the costs will be recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The
Company expects the one-time after-tax cash benefit of the changes will
be in the range of $20 million to $25 million in fiscal 2019.
Fourth Quarter Outlook
Commenting on expectations for the fourth quarter, Rubin continued, “We
are pleased with our performance this holiday season. For the nine-week
fiscal period ending January 5, 2019, comparable store sales decreased
0.2%; on a calendar shifted basis, comparable store sales increased
2.3%. So far in January, we have seen more volatility in consumer
shopping behavior than we initially expected. As a result, we now expect
comparable store sales for the fourth quarter will be near the lower end
of our previously provided guidance range of -0.5% to 0.5%, which
includes an estimated 160-180 basis points of negative impact from the
calendar shift, and adjusted diluted earnings per common share for the
fourth quarter will be near the lower end of our previously provided
guidance of $1.42 and $1.47, excluding any restructuring charges related
to the Pat Catan’s store closures.”
The Company plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings on
March 19, 2019.
Non-GAAP Information
This press release includes expected diluted earnings per share
excluding an estimated range for a restructuring charge related to the
Pat Catan’s store closures, net of related income taxes, (“Adjusted
diluted earnings per share”), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company
does not provide an expected GAAP diluted earnings per share range or
reconciliation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share range with a GAAP
diluted earnings per share range because, without unreasonable effort,
we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the precise timing of
the recognition of expenses associated with the closing activity. These
items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a
material impact on GAAP EPS in future periods.
In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be
aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved
in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the
adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP
financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future
results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has
provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its
ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may
calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures
is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered
as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures
prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have
limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them
in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as
reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements, including those
with respect to comparable stores sales, adjusted diluted earnings per
common share, the financial results of Pat Catan’s stores, and the
impact and benefit of the store closures, which reflect management's
current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business
strategy, and expectations concerning its market position, future
operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, share
repurchases, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and
operating information. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,”
“continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,”
“guidance,” “imply,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,”
“predict,” “project,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking
statements contain these identifying words. The Company cannot assure
investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those
that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these
expectations due to risks relating to the effect of economic
uncertainty; substantial changes to fiscal and tax policies; our
reliance on foreign suppliers; regulatory changes; the seasonality of
our business; changes in customer demand; damage to the reputation of
the Michaels brand or our private and exclusive brands; unexpected or
unfavorable consumer responses to our promotional or merchandising
programs; our failure to adequately maintain security and prevent
unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information;
increased competition including internet-based competition from other
retailers; and other risks and uncertainties including those identified
under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which is
available at www.sec.gov,
and other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future.
If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of
the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results
may vary in material respects from those projected in these
forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release
speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or
events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to
predict all of them. The Company does not undertake and specifically
disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any
applicable securities laws.
About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty
provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal
merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company
owns and operates more than 1,200 stores in 49 states and Canada under
the brands Michaels, Aaron Brothers and Pat Catan’s. Additionally, the
Company serves customers through Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and
aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a
manufacturer of high quality custom and specialty framing merchandise,
and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor
industry. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com
or download the Michaels
app.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005381/en/