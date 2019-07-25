Log in
MICHELIN

(ML)
Michelin : 1st Half Net Profit Declines, Sales Rise

By Sarah Sloat

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (ML.FR) said Thursday that first-half net profit declined despite a rise in sales.

The French tire maker said net profit was 844 million euros ($940 million) in the six months ended June 30, from EUR917 million in the period a year earlier, in part due to expenses that didn't occur a year earlier. Revenue rose to EUR11.78 billion from EUR10.60 billion.

The profit was below expectations. Analysts had forecast Michelin to post net profit of EUR950 million and revenue of EUR11.76 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

The company confirmed its guidance for volume development in line with market trends. In the year, Michelin expects the passenger-car and light-truck-tire markets to decline by 1%.

Segment operating income should exceed the 2018 figure at constant exchange rates before the contribution of the recent Camso and Fenner acquisitions. The impact of raw materials costs and customs duties in 2019 is estimated to come around a negative EUR100 million, as previously forecast, it said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 970 M
EBIT 2019 3 108 M
Net income 2019 1 997 M
Debt 2019 3 665 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 9,90x
P/E ratio 2020 9,15x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 19 766 M
Chart MICHELIN
Duration : Period :
Michelin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 122,23  €
Last Close Price 110,00  €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & Managing General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Barbara M. Dalibard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN26.87%22 023
BRIDGESTONE CORP2.69%28 952
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ5.48%4 359
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-24.25%3 627
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD5.02%3 104
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-2.77%2 988
