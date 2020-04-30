Log in
Michelin : 2019 annual audited accounts (including the management declaration)

04/30/2020

Michelin Luxembourg SCS (CSSF number E-0102):

publication of the Annual Financial Report

(April 30, 2020 2:00pm CET)

Press Release Regulated Information

The Annual Financial Report of Michelin Luxembourg SCS, comprising the audited annual accounts, the management declaration and the annual management report are available on the internet site of the Michelin Group at the following address:

https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/regulated-information/michelin-luxembourg-scs-cssf

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 12:12:08 UTC
