MICHELIN

Michelin : An International Strategic Partnership

12/04/2019 | 04:00pm EST

The Michelin Guide has joined forces with TripAdvisor and TheFork to offer diners a complementary way to find their ideal dining experience, as well as improved access to a wider choice of high-quality restaurants around the world.Michelin and TripAdvisor, with its subsidiary TheFork, have entered into a content and licensing partnership to combine the gastronomic selection expertise of the Michelin Guide with the power of TripAdvisor's large customer audience and TheFork's advanced booking service.

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:59:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 896 M
EBIT 2019 3 033 M
Net income 2019 1 770 M
Debt 2019 5 410 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,47x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 18 878 M
Managers
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN21.68%20 916
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION6.36%28 436
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-10.96%3 674
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-21.61%3 633
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.37%3 379
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED14.36%3 367
