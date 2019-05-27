Log in
Michelin: Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 17 to 23 May 2019

05/27/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders’ meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 17 to 23 May 2019

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 26 April 2019

Purchases effected during the period:

1

 

Trading days		2

 

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 		3

 

Weighted average unit prices of transactions
(in )		4

 

Amounts
(in )		5

 

Purpose of redemption		6

 

Market
 

17/05/19		 

NONE		----
 

20/05/19		 

NONE		----
 

21/05/19		 

NONE		----
 

22/05/19		 

NONE		----
 

23/05/19		 

0		 

0		 

0		 

Annulation		 

OTC
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3) 

0		 

0		 

0		-

 		-

(*) Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.

Attachment

