Michelin : Disclosure of trading in own shares – Period from 6 to 12 March 2020

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders' meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 6 to 12 March 2020

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020

Purchases effected during the period:

1 2 3 4 5 6 Trading days Numbers of Weighted average unit Amounts Purpose of Market shares prices of transactions (in €) redemption purchased (*) (in €) - - - - 06/03/20 NONE - - - - 09/03/20 NONE - - - - 10/03/20 NONE - - - - 11/03/20 NONE 12/03/20 21'038 84,8797 1'785'700,00 Annulation OTC Totals of columns 2 - - and 4, and weighted 21'038 84,8797 1'785'700,00 average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)