MICHELIN    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN

(ML)
Michelin : Disclosure of trading in own shares – Period from 6 to 12 March 2020

03/16/2020 | 09:53am EDT

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders' meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 6 to 12 March 2020

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020

Purchases effected during the period:

1

2

3

4

5

6

Trading days

Numbers of

Weighted average unit

Amounts

Purpose of

Market

shares

prices of transactions

(in €)

redemption

purchased (*)

(in €)

-

-

-

-

06/03/20

NONE

-

-

-

-

09/03/20

NONE

-

-

-

-

10/03/20

NONE

-

-

-

-

11/03/20

NONE

12/03/20

21'038

84,8797

1'785'700,00

Annulation

OTC

Totals of columns 2

-

-

and 4, and weighted

21'038

84,8797

1'785'700,00

average unit price of

purchases effected

during the period

(column 3)

  1. Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 13:52:07 UTC
