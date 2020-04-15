Michelin : Invitation conférence téléphonique – Ventes 1er trimestre 2020

Quarterly Information at March 31st, 2020
We are pleased to invite you to an
ANALYST/INVESTOR WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 6:30pm CET
Mr Florent Menegaux - Chief Executive Officer
Mr Yves Chapot - General Manager
will present Michelin First Quarter 2020 Results. This presentation will be followed by a
Q&A session.
The quarterly information at March 31st, 2020 will be made public on Wednesday, April 29th, at 5:45pm CET (4:45pm London time).
You will be able to download the presentation from Michelin corporate website: www.michelin.com/en
_____________________________________________________________________________
LIVE WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
Live Webcast:
You will be able to listen to the presentation with synchronised slides Access: www.michelin.com/en
Conference call:
The conference call will be available by telephone on the numbers below. You can also dial in on these numbers should you have any questions at the end of the presentation.
|
|
From North America:
|
+1 646 722 49 16 + pin code 12826131#
|
|
From France:
|
+33
|
(0)1 72 72 74 03 + pin code 12826131#
|
|
From the UK:
|
+44
|
207 194 3759
|
+ pin code 12826131#
|
From the rest of the world:
|
+44
|
207 194 3759
|
+ pin code 12826131#
_____________________________________________________________________________
REPLAY
Replay of the webcast:
View recorded webcast starting April 30th, at 9:00am CET (8:00am London time) on www.michelin.com/en
|
Replay of the conference call:
|
|
|
|
Available from April 30th, at 9:00am CET (8:00am London time)
|
|
|
From North America:
|
+1 646 722 4969
|
+ pin code 418920387#
|
|
From France:
|
+33
|
(0)1 70 71 01 60
|
+ pin code 418920387#
|
|
From the UK:
|
+44
|
203 364 5147
|
+ pin code 418920387#
|
From the rest of the world:
|
+44
|
203 364 5147
|
+ pin code 418920387#
