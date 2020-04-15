Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Michelin    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Michelin : Invitation conférence téléphonique – Ventes 1er trimestre 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Quarterly Information at March 31st, 2020

We are pleased to invite you to an

ANALYST/INVESTOR WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 6:30pm CET

Mr Florent Menegaux - Chief Executive Officer

Mr Yves Chapot - General Manager

will present Michelin First Quarter 2020 Results. This presentation will be followed by a

Q&A session.

The quarterly information at March 31st, 2020 will be made public on Wednesday, April 29th, at 5:45pm CET (4:45pm London time).

You will be able to download the presentation from Michelin corporate website: www.michelin.com/en

_____________________________________________________________________________

LIVE WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Live Webcast:

You will be able to listen to the presentation with synchronised slides Access: www.michelin.com/en

Conference call:

The conference call will be available by telephone on the numbers below. You can also dial in on these numbers should you have any questions at the end of the presentation.

From North America:

+1 646 722 49 16 + pin code 12826131#

From France:

+33

(0)1 72 72 74 03 + pin code 12826131#

From the UK:

+44

207 194 3759

+ pin code 12826131#

 From the rest of the world:

+44

207 194 3759

+ pin code 12826131#

_____________________________________________________________________________

REPLAY

Replay of the webcast:

View recorded webcast starting April 30th, at 9:00am CET (8:00am London time) on www.michelin.com/en

Replay of the conference call:

Available from April 30th, at 9:00am CET (8:00am London time)

From North America:

+1 646 722 4969

+ pin code 418920387#

From France:

+33

(0)1 70 71 01 60

+ pin code 418920387#

From the UK:

+44

203 364 5147

+ pin code 418920387#

 From the rest of the world:

+44

203 364 5147

+ pin code 418920387#

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 13:55:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MICHELIN
09:56aMICHELIN : Invitation conférence téléphonique – Ventes 1er trimestre 2020
PU
09:50aMICHELIN : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:53aMICHELIN : and Enviro partner to develop an innovative technology to transform u..
PU
04/14MICHELIN : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 3 to 9 April 2020
AQ
04/10MICHELIN : has mobilised on all fronts to produce masks and visors
AQ
04/09France's carmaker Renault drops dividend over coronavirus crisis - source
RE
04/09France's carmaker Renault drops dividend over coronavirus crisis
RE
04/09MICHELIN HAS MOBILISED ON ALL FRONTS : 10 European plants launch production in A..
AQ
04/09MICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/09MICHELIN : Présentation Investisseurs – Michelin et la mobilité durable
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 897 M
EBIT 2019 3 011 M
Net income 2019 1 708 M
Debt 2019 5 053 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 8,97x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 15 171 M
Chart MICHELIN
Duration : Period :
Michelin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 98,59  €
Last Close Price 85,02  €
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN-22.07%16 631
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION0.61%21 646
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-24.15%2 956
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.31%2 471
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED1.30%1 982
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-52.56%1 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group