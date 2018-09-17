Log in
MICHELIN
Michelin : Launches Capital Increase for Employee Ownership Plan

09/17/2018

By Max Bernhard

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (ML.FR) said Monday that it will launch a capital increase as part of a new employee share-ownership plan.

The French automotive supplier will increase its capital up to a maximum of 600,000 shares at a subscription price at EUR82.31 ($95.66), translating to an increase of about EUR49.4 million.

The subscription price is equal to 80% the reference price, Michelin said.

Michelin shares closed at EUR103.10 on Friday.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

07/13Michelin (MGDDY) Acquires Camso - Slideshow 
