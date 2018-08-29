NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,

Clermont-Ferrand, August 29, 2018

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin announces the success of its three-tranche bond offering for a total amount of €2.5 billion

Michelin has successfully placed today a three-tranche bond offering for a total amount of €2.5 billion, with 7-year, 12-year and 20-year maturities respectively.

The 7-year tranche amounts to 750 million euros. It will bear a coupon of 0.875% per annum and will be issued at 99.099% of the nominal value.

The 12-year tranche amounts to 1 billion euros. It will bear a coupon of 1.75% per annum and will be issued at 99.262% of the nominal value.

The 20-year tranche amounts to 750 million euros. It will bear a coupon of 2.50% per annum and will be issued at 99.363% of the nominal value.

The net proceeds from the issue of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The issue was largely oversubscribed, reflecting institutional investors' confidence in Michelin's credit quality, rated A- by Standard & Poor's and A3 by Moody's. The issue has been rated A- by Standard & Poor's and A3 by Moody's.

The issue supports the Group's strategy of actively managing its debt and strengthening its liquidity. It helps to diversify Michelin's sources of financing and enhance its financial flexibility by lengthening the average maturity of its debt.

The settlement of the offering is expected to take place on September 3, 2018, once the listing prospectus has received the visa of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés financiers) (AMF). The bonds will then be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

Citigroup acted as Global Coordinator and active Joint Bookrunner for the 7-year tranche and the 12-year tranche and as Structuring Advisor and active Joint Bookrunner for the 20-year tranche.

Credit Agricole CIB acted as Global Coordinator and active Joint Bookrunner for the 20-year tranche and as Structuring Advisor and active Joint Bookrunner the 7-year tranche and for the 12-year tranche.

Banco Santander, S.A., Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, Natixis and Société Générale acted as active Joint Bookrunners for the three-tranche bond offering.

Investor Relations







Edouard de Peufeilhoux

+33 (0) 4 73 32 74 47

+33 (0) 6 89 71 93 73 (cell)

edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com







Matthieu Dewavrin

+33 (0) 4 73 32 18 02

+33 (0) 6 71 14 17 05 (cell)

matthieu.dewavrin@michelin.com







Humbert de Feydeau

+33 (0) 4 73 32 68 39

+33 (0) 6 82 22 39 78 (cell)

humbert.de-feydeau@fr.michelin.com



Media Relations







Corinne Meutey

+33 (0) 1 78 76 45 27

+33 (0) 6 08 00 13 85 (cell)

corinne.meutey@michelin.com









