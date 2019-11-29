Michelin : Sustainable development applied to the road haulage and urban transport sectors

Low environmental impact tyres, cleaner mobility thanks to the development of fuel-cell-powered vehicles and the circular economy are all solutions that Michelin is working on to assist road haulage and urban transport professionals with their mobility strategies.

November 29 2019

Sustainable development applied to the road haulage and urban transport sectors

Low environmental impact tyres

A Multi-Life policy with multiple benefits

Fuel-cell technology development

It is estimated that the transport sector is responsible for 23 percent of the today's CO 2 emissions, while the Michelin Group's Technology Centre affirms that at least 20 percent* of the energy consumed by vehicles is due to the rolling resistance of their tyres. The way tyres are designed has an effect on the environment and this is why Michelin's stance in favour of safer, cleaner and more efficient mobility takes numerous tangible forms.

The 2019 SOLUTRANS show for road haulage and urban transport professionals in Lyon, France, saw the Michelin Group provide further evidence of its commitment to sustainable, environmentally-respectful mobility, including its latest LCV tyre - the MICHELIN AGILIS 3 - which is designed to deliver safe performance, long life and a smaller environmental footprint.

"The average weight difference of the tyres in the MICHELIN AGILIS 3 catalogue is one kilogram compared with their counterpart in the former-generation range," says Arthur Chaumuzeau, LCV and Small Vans Fleet Manager for Michelin's URB Business Segment. "Their production consequently necessitates less raw materials which in turn reduces the use of natural resources and results in less waste that needs to be recycled."

The MICHELIN AGILIS 3 delivers several benefits that fit perfectly with the Michelin Group's Long Lasting Performance policy. "This new tyre is effectively designed to provide superior braking performance on wet roads all the way down to the TWI [tread wear indicator / depth: 1.6mm]."

A series of tests carried out in August 2019** demonstrated that the MICHELIN AGILIS 3 continues to perform strongly in this domain even when worn***, with results that significantly exceed the safety threshold legislation required for new tyres.

In addition to designing and manufacturing tyres that deliver safe performance throughout their working lives, Michelin's work to minimise the use of raw materials and natural resources includes its Multi-Life approach: "The aim is to make sure that our bigger products - which include truck tyres - are reusable as far as possible by enabling our customers to repair, regroove and retread them," notes Camille Philippot, Operational HGV Marketing Manager for Michelin France. "

Retreading alone can lead to natural-resources savings of up to 70 percent, which is clearly good for the environment.

"

How the working life of products like Heavy Goods Vehicle tyres can be optimised Repairing: tyres - notably those employed in extreme conditions - are repaired whenever possible.

Regrooving: tread-pattern grooves can be deepened to extend the tread band's useful life.

Retreading: the replacement of the tread bands of truck, earthmover and aviation tyres can produce natural-resources savings of up to 70 percent.



The Michelin Group's Multi-Life approach is concrete evidence of its commitment in favour of the circular economy throughout the life cycle of the tyres it manufactures.

Over and beyond the design of tyres that boast a low environmental impact, Groupe Michelin is also accelerating the development of connected solutions such as "MyBestRoute" which aids operations managers by recommending specific itineraries for trucks and calculating their associated costs. It takes just a few clicks to evaluate the different options and their corresponding CO

2

emissions as a function of the type of vehicle and the load it is carrying.

More generally, Michelin assists fleet managers at every step of their management of tyres and vehicles thanks to a bespoke offering. For example, EFFITIRES™ provides customers with peace of mind by taking on board the task of tyre servicing with a view to optimising their working life, with the price paid for tyres based on the number of kilometres they cover.

"Michelin is one of the world's five biggest players in the fleet management sector, with more than one million vehicles under contract,"points out Ralph Dimenna, Director of Michelin's Services and Solutions Business Line. "The acquisition of companies likeSASCAR; NexTraq and Masternaut has boosted the Group's fleet management expertise and improved the safety performance and efficiency of our customers."

Fuel-cell technology development

In addition to the production of tyres, Michelin has acquired acclaimed expertise in the realm of fuel cells

it has been working on for more than 15 years. To accelerate development in this field, its subsidiary Symbio recently formed a joint venture with Faurecia. In order to address the environmental challenges faced by stakeholders in the road transport sector, Michelin is effectively exploring fuel-cell solutions for trucks through a zero-emissions offering that has no negative impact on either vehicle-range or the level of service it provides. To this end, Michelin recently made an active contribution to the drawing up of a white paper on the subject of electric trucks.

Further reading: The plans of Michelin and Faurecia to create world leader in the field of fuel cells

2019 Solutrans motorshow

(*) Calculation carried out in-house at Michelin's Technology Centre in Ladoux, near Clermont-Ferrand, France.Technical Bulletin dated September 27, 2016, entitled "Les matières premières, la consommation de carburant et les émissions de CO 2 liés au remplacement précoce des pneus Tourisme" (Raw materials, fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions resulting from the early replacement of passenger car tyres).

(**) 'Worn' implies a tread buffed on a machine until the TWI (tread wear indicator) is reached in compliance with European legislation concerning tread wear indicators (ECE R30r03f).

(***)Result of a braking performance evaluation test on wet roads from 80 to 20kph carried out by TÜV SÜD Product Service, on Michelin's request, in August 2019, using a buffed Agilis 3 (235/65 R16115/113 R) fitted to a MB Sprinter 316CDI.