Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Michelin    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (ML)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/13 08:06:56 am
99.6 EUR   +0.61%
08:32aMICHELIN : Confirms 2018 Guidance Following Review
DJ
08:23aMICHELIN : Tyre maker Michelin confirms 2018 guidance despite China ..
RE
08:13aMICHELIN : confirms its guidance for 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Michelin : confirms its guidance for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:13am CEST

The global replacement Passenger car and Light truck tire market is benefiting from growth in the European markets, which is offsetting a slowdown in the Chinese market. The original equipment Passenger car and Light truck tire market is contracting, due in particular to weaker growth in China. The Truck tire market remains lifted by strong demand from the freight industry in Americas and Europe, while the Specialty markets continue to grow at a fast pace.

The impact on operating income of changes in raw materials costs is expected to remain neutral in the second half of the year, as rising Brent oil prices will be countered by more favorable natural rubber prices.

The rise of the US dollar against the euro is offsetting the negative impact of currency depreciation in emerging markets, notably the Argentine peso and the Turkish lira, the currencies of countries in which the Group has substantially increased its prices. The expected impact of currency movements as communicated in July is still valid on the back of August's average rates.

Today's investor presentation may be found in this page of the Michelin group website.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:12:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICHELIN
08:32aMICHELIN : Confirms 2018 Guidance Following Review
DJ
08:23aMICHELIN : Tyre maker Michelin confirms 2018 guidance despite China slowdown
RE
08:13aMICHELIN : confirms its guidance for 2018
PU
08:01aMICHELIN : Michelin confirms its guidance for 2018
GL
09/04MICHELIN : Movements at the head of the Mobility Experience and Motorsport Busin..
PU
09/03MICHELIN ROAD 5 MOTORBIKE TIRES : lasting performance thanks to 3D metal printin..
AQ
09/03MICHELIN : Alfahim’s CM&E introduces European tire-maker to UAE
AQ
08/31MICHELIN : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/29MICHELIN : Michelin announces the success of its three-tranche bond offering for..
GL
08/28MICHELIN : contemplates a euro three-tranches bond offering
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Michelin Is Now An Attractive Investment 
07/23Michelin Cie Des Estb ADR (MGDDY) CEO Jean-Dominique Senard on Q2 2018 Result.. 
07/23Michelin Cie Des Estb ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/22THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Adding A French Storage And Energy Distribution Special.. 
07/13Michelin (MGDDY) Acquires Camso - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 795 M
EBIT 2018 2 827 M
Net income 2018 1 837 M
Debt 2018 2 883 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 9,82
P/E ratio 2019 8,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 17 719 M
Chart MICHELIN
Duration : Period :
Michelin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 130 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & Managing General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Barbara M. Dalibard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN-17.19%20 595
BRIDGESTONE CORP-25.78%27 117
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-28.88%5 449
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-9.76%5 428
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-26.21%3 722
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD-20.14%3 407
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.