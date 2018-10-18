Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Michelin    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (ML)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Michelin : cuts market forecasts on EU emissions squeeze, China slowdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:25pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Michelin logo at the Paris Auto Show

PARIS (Reuters) - French tire maker Michelin cut its full-year market forecasts on Thursday and said a sales slowdown would worsen in the fourth quarter, blaming weaker Chinese vehicle demand and new emissions standards that have hit European registrations.

Michelin's own sales volumes are now expected to show only a "slight increase" for 2018, the company said. It had previously pledged to increase sales in line with more robust market growth expectations, in guidance reiterated on Sept. 13.

The fallout from slowing car- and truck-tyre demand in China and a European auto registrations slump linked to tougher new emissions tests has proven worse than expected, Chief Finance Officer Marc Henry told reporters on a call.

"All of these markets are going to be in decline by comparison with the forecasts we had made," he said.

The company posted a 5.2 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to 5.62 billion euros ($6.44 billion) as it reported sales four days earlier than planned.

But tire sales to carmakers fell 5 percent in China and Western Europe - where the tougher new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) has led to model approval delays and withdrawals.

Michelin, which had earlier pledged to increase 2018 recurring operating profit, said its growth would amount to at least 200 million euros before exchange-rate effects.

But it slashed 2018 market growth forecasts to 0.5 percent for car tires, instead of the previously forecast 1.5 percent; and to a 1.5 percent decline in truck tires rather than a 0.5 percent expansion.

Truck tire demand is expected to shrink by 5-6 percent in the fourth quarter, Henry said, without giving any explanation for the earlier-than-scheduled results publication.

The company nevertheless reiterated its 2018 target of 1.1 billion euros in positive structural free cash flow goal.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Evans)

By Laurence Frost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICHELIN
07:25pMICHELIN : cuts market forecasts on EU emissions squeeze, China slowdown
RE
07:07pMICHELIN : Reports Higher 3Q Sales, Revises Market Expectations
DJ
06:16pMICHELIN : Net sales for the first nine months of 2018, up 3.9% at constant exch..
GL
06:16pMICHELIN : Net sales for the first nine months of 2018, up 3.9% at constant exch..
AQ
10/08MICHELIN : emphasis on mobility experience
AQ
10/03MICHELIN : At paris motorshow 2018
AQ
09/30MICHELIN : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/19MICHELIN : 2018 michelin employee share ownership plan
AQ
09/19Schaeffler Confirms Group Guidance, Adjusts Division Forecasts
DJ
09/18MICHELIN : Employee share ownership plan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:12pGoodyear and Cooper fall after Michelin guidance cut 
08/16Michelin Is Now An Attractive Investment 
07/23Michelin Cie Des Estb ADR (MGDDY) CEO Jean-Dominique Senard on Q2 2018 Result.. 
07/23Michelin Cie Des Estb ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/22THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Adding A French Storage And Energy Distribution Special.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21 812 M
EBIT 2018 2 820 M
Net income 2018 1 832 M
Debt 2018 3 090 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 9,78
P/E ratio 2019 8,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 17 590 M
Chart MICHELIN
Duration : Period :
Michelin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 129 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & Managing General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Barbara M. Dalibard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN-17.59%20 222
BRIDGESTONE CORP-17.96%29 470
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-12.35%5 253
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-36.27%5 084
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-22.56%3 820
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD-17.72%3 442
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.