The MICHELIN Power range: five premium bicycle tyre lines now available for sale

1. MICHELIN Power Road

Two versions are available: Tube Type and Tubeless Ready.

2. MICHELIN Power Competition Tubular & MICHELIN Power Time Trial

Designed for competition use, the MICHELIN POWER COMPETITION TUBULAR meets the expectations of even the most exacting cyclists thanks to its combination of energy efficiency, grip and strength.

It was raced in extreme conditions throughout the 2018 and 2019 professional road bicycle racing seasons by Cofidis Solutions Crédits, harvesting numerous victories and podium finishes.

New for 2020, the MICHELIN POWER TIME TRIAL targets demanding competitors who are looking for a lightweight tyre that gives them a speed boost when competing in races, time trials, triathlons or ultra distance events.

This new addition to the MICHELIN POWER range is the lightest and fastest of all MICHELIN's premium road bicycle tyres. road bicycle tyres.