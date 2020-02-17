Log in
MICHELIN

MICHELIN

(ML)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

The MICHELIN Power range: five premium bicycle tyre lines now available for sale

02/17/2020 | 11:57am EST

The MICHELIN Power range: five premium bicycle tyre lines now available for sale

Following its presentation last autumn, the MICHELIN POWER range of bicycle tyres is now available for sale*.

1. MICHELIN Power Road
  • Outstanding grip on wet roads for superior safety,
  • Tread and sidewall strength for extra-long life,
  • Energy efficiency for performance.

Two versions are available: Tube Type and Tubeless Ready.

2. MICHELIN Power Competition Tubular & MICHELIN Power Time Trial

Designed for competition use, the MICHELIN POWER COMPETITION TUBULAR meets the expectations of even the most exacting cyclists thanks to its combination of energy efficiency, grip and strength.

It was raced in extreme conditions throughout the 2018 and 2019 professional road bicycle racing seasons by Cofidis Solutions Crédits, harvesting numerous victories and podium finishes.

New for 2020, the MICHELIN POWER TIME TRIAL targets demanding competitors who are looking for a lightweight tyre that gives them a speed boost when competing in races, time trials, triathlons or ultra distance events.

This new addition to the MICHELIN POWER range is the lightest and fastest of all MICHELIN's premium road bicycle tyres. road bicycle tyres.

3. MICHELIN Power All Season

significant proportion of Michelin's innovation work involves selecting the most appropriate high-tech materials for all the constituent parts of its tyres.

It is this approach that is behind the outstanding grip in wet weather delivered by the

MICHELIN POWER ALL SEASON line which provides superior safety on dirty, slippery roads.

4. MICHELIN Power Cyclocross Mud & MICHELIN Power Cyclocross Jet

The instantly-recognisable green MICHELIN POWER CYCLOCROSS line is designed for cyclists who are looking for grip and efficiency. To achieve this, Michelin drew inspiration from one of the best compounds to have emerged in recent years, the colour of which is synonymous with high performance and victory.

The tread pattern of the MICHELINPOWERCYCLOCROSSJET is carried over from that used for the MICHELIN JET XCR ranges to combine energy efficiency and superior grip on hard, dry ground.

The MICHELIN POWER CYCLOCROSS MUD places the emphasis on traction and grip in wet conditions and/or on soft ground. The design of its new tread pattern comprises widely-spaced tread blocks for precise cornering, even in mud.

The MICHELIN POWER CYCLOCROSS range comes in a choice of two versions: Tubeless Ready and Tubular.

5. MICHELIN Power Gravel

MICHELIN POWER GRAVEL line delivers outstanding grip, efficiency and strength on sealed and loose surfaces alike. A Tubeless Ready tyre, it combines efficient sealing with protection against punctures.

(*) Tubeless Ready version of the MICHELIN POWER ROAD available for sale in March 2020

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:56:09 UTC
