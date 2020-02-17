The MICHELIN power range: five premium bicycle tire lines now available for sale

Log in
02/17/2020 | 11:57am EST

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders' meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 7 to 13 February 2020

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020

Purchases effected during the period:

1

2

3

4

5

6

Trading days

Numbers of

Weighted average unit

Amounts

Purpose of

Market

shares

prices of transactions

(in €)

redemption

purchased (*)

(in €)

-

-

-

-

07/01/20

NONE

-

-

-

-

10/02/20

NONE

-

-

-

-

11/02/20

NONE

-

-

-

-

12/02/20

NONE

13/02/20

17'651

101,1671

1'785'700,00

Annulation

OTC

Totals of columns 2

-

-

and 4, and weighted

17'651

101,1671

1'785'700,00

average unit price of

purchases effected

during the period

(column 3)

  1. Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:56:09 UTC
