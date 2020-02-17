The MICHELIN power range: five premium bicycle tire lines now available for sale

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the annual shareholders' meeting of 17 May 2019)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from 7 to 13 February 2020
Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)
Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020
Purchases effected during the period:
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
Trading days
|
Numbers of
|
Weighted average unit
|
Amounts
|
Purpose of
|
Market
|
|
shares
|
prices of transactions
|
(in €)
|
redemption
|
|
|
purchased (*)
|
(in €)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
07/01/20
|
NONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10/02/20
|
NONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11/02/20
|
NONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12/02/20
|
NONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13/02/20
|
17'651
|
101,1671
|
1'785'700,00
|
Annulation
|
OTC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals of columns 2
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
and 4, and weighted
|
17'651
|
101,1671
|
1'785'700,00
|
|
|
average unit price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchases effected
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
(column 3)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.
Disclaimer
