Italy's Pirelli trims FY operating profit margin forecast for second time

08/05/2020 | 12:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the wheel of a Pirelli tyre displayed for a news conference by ChemChina and Pirelli in Beijing

Italian tyre-maker Pirelli on Wednesday trimmed its forecasts for full-year operating profit margin and cash flow due to the "strong" impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry in the second quarter.

The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One racing teams and high-end carmakers such as BMW and Audi said the margin on its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be around 12%-13% this year.

That compares with an already-reduced forecast of around 14%-15% it provided in April, when it also cancelled its planned dividend for this year.

"The demand for car tyres in the first half recorded a decline of 28% of volumes, more marked in the second quarter (-36%) due to the spread of the pandemic," the Milan-based company said in a statement, as it joined large competitors such as France's Michelin and Germany's Continental in offering a cautious view of the year.

Pirelli, however, posted an operating profit in the first half, albeit down around 85% from the same period of last year, saying control of costs had limited the impact of the reduction in demand.

Adjusted EBIT came in at 66.7 million euros ($79.3 million), in line with a company-provided market consensus of 68 million euros.

The company said it expected to generate cash flow of between 190-200 million euros this year, versus a previous forecast of 230-260 million euros.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.64% 1560 Delayed Quote.96.25%
BMW AG -3.46% 56.13 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
FORMULA ONE GROUP 0.41% 36.515 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
MICHELIN SCA 1.33% 92.9 Real-time Quote.-15.97%
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. 2.04% 3.694 Delayed Quote.-29.57%
Financials
Sales 2020 20 230 M 24 051 M 24 051 M
Net income 2020 595 M 707 M 707 M
Net Debt 2020 5 178 M 6 156 M 6 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 16 358 M 19 254 M 19 448 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 104,44 €
Last Close Price 91,68 €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA-15.97%19 254
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-22.43%21 244
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-16.89%3 478
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-31.86%2 293
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION-3.43%2 214
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-31.72%2 202
