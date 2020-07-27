Michelin : Financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2020

Supported by its diversified offering, engaged employees and robust financial position, Michelin is demonstrating its resilience through a crisis that is as intense as unprecedented

After these recent months of unprecedented crisis, I want to express my immense pride in the remarkable engagement of our teams, which has enabled Michelin to fulfill its commitments to its customers, its communities and its partners. With this same determination, the Group has undertaken all the measures needed to secure the sustainability of its operations and attenuate the financial impact of the economic slowdown. In this still very uncertain environment, the Group pursues its competitiveness initiatives to maintain its leadership in the tire businesses and drive deployment of its growth strategy.

Outlook for 2020

In 2020, after a first half shaped by the effects of the health crisis, notably the various restrictions on freedom of movement, global tire demand is expected to be impacted in the second half of the year by the economic recession ensuing from the pandemic. Passenger car and Light truck tire markets are expected to decline by 15% to 20% over the year and Truck tire markets by between 13% and 17%. Given the relative resilience of certain segments, the Specialty markets are expected to contract by 13% to 17%.

In this still highly uncertain market scenario, Michelin's objectives are to deliver full-year segment operating income in excess of €1.2 billion at constant exchange rates and structural free cash flow* of more than €500 million, barring any new systemic impact from Covid-19.