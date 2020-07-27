Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Michelin SCA    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Michelin : Financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2020

Supported by its diversified offering, engaged employees and robust financial position, Michelin is demonstrating its resilience through a crisis that is as intense as unprecedented

  • The Group quickly deployed all the measures needed to safeguard employee health, ensure business continuity and conserve cash
  • Despite collapsing markets and a 20.6% contraction in sales, segment operating income ended the first half at €310 million:
    • 4% decline in volumes, leading to a deep fixed cost shortfall
    • 3% gain from assertive pricing policy at a time of declining raw material prices
    • 6% gain from the still buoyant mix, reflecting market share gains in the 18-inch and larger segment and resilience in the Specialty businesses
    • €192 million reduction in SG&A costs, excluding €77 million in exceptional outlays directly related to Covid-19
  • A robust financial position recognized by the rating agencies to weather the crisis
  • Strategic choices validated during the first half:
    • A global presence and diversified business base (resilience in the Specialty businesses, with a 14.7% operating margin)
    • CO2 reduction pathways and objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative
  • Expanded CSR governance within the Supervisory Board
After these recent months of unprecedented crisis, I want to express my immense pride in the remarkable engagement of our teams, which has enabled Michelin to fulfill its commitments to its customers, its communities and its partners. With this same determination, the Group has undertaken all the measures needed to secure the sustainability of its operations and attenuate the financial impact of the economic slowdown. In this still very uncertain environment, the Group pursues its competitiveness initiatives to maintain its leadership in the tire businesses and drive deployment of its growth strategy.
Florent Menegaux, Chief Executive Officer, Michelin Group
Outlook for 2020

In 2020, after a first half shaped by the effects of the health crisis, notably the various restrictions on freedom of movement, global tire demand is expected to be impacted in the second half of the year by the economic recession ensuing from the pandemic. Passenger car and Light truck tire markets are expected to decline by 15% to 20% over the year and Truck tire markets by between 13% and 17%. Given the relative resilience of certain segments, the Specialty markets are expected to contract by 13% to 17%.

In this still highly uncertain market scenario, Michelin's objectives are to deliver full-year segment operating income in excess of €1.2 billion at constant exchange rates and structural free cash flow* of more than €500 million, barring any new systemic impact from Covid-19.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 16:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICHELIN SCA
12:26pMICHELIN : Financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2020
PU
11:55aMICHELIN : cuts earnings targets due to coronavirus crisis
RE
11:45aMICHELIN : Supported by its diversified offering, engaged employees and robust f..
GL
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca’s $6bn deal, Under Armour s accounting scan..
07/22MICHELIN SCA : half-yearly earnings release
07/17MICHELIN : Bylaws of the Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin – ..
PU
07/10MICHELIN : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/10MICHELIN : First-Half 2020 Results – Conference call invitation
PU
07/08MICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
07/06MICHELIN : Adjustments to the conversion conditions following the payment of the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 175 M 23 755 M 23 755 M
Net income 2020 634 M 747 M 747 M
Net Debt 2020 5 048 M 5 944 M 5 944 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 16 483 M 19 171 M 19 408 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 121 339
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103,90 €
Last Close Price 92,38 €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA-15.33%19 171
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-15.77%22 742
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-22.77%3 194
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-26.70%2 435
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-28.67%2 306
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-37.70%2 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group