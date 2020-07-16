Log in
Michelmersh Brick : Block Admission of Ordinary Shares – 16th July 2020

07/16/2020

16 July 2020

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc

("Michelmersh" or the "Company")

Block Admission of Ordinary Shares

The Company announces that application has been made for a block admission of 44,408 ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM, under which new Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time by the Company pursuant to exercises of options under the Company's LTIP schemes.

New Ordinary Shares issued under the block admission will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Ordinary Shares, and it is expected that admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 22 July 2020. There is no change to the Company's issued share capital as a result of this block admission.

For further information, please contact:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc

Frank Hanna, Joint CEO

Stephen Morgan, Finance Director

Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

Georgina McCooke

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

Harriet Jackson

Annabel Atkins

07384 259407

020 7523 8150

07747 788 221

07544 275 882

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this Announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 100 million clay bricks and pavers per annum. Michelmersh currently owns most of the UK's premium manufacturing brands and is a leading specification brick and clay paving manufacturer.

Michelmersh strives to be a well invested, long term, sustainable, environmentally responsible business. Opportunity, training and security for all employees, whilst meeting the needs of stakeholders are at the forefront of everything we do. We aim to lead the way in producing some of Britain's premium clay products and enhancing our environment by adding value to the architectural landscape for generations to come.

We are Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC: we are "Britain's Brick Specialist".

Please visit the Group's websites at: www.mbhplc.co.ukand www.bimbricks.com

Disclaimer

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:20:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 47,0 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 5,00 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 93,7 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 58,3%
