Michelmersh Brick : Block Admission of Ordinary Shares – 16th July 2020

16 July 2020

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc

("Michelmersh" or the "Company")

Block Admission of Ordinary Shares

The Company announces that application has been made for a block admission of 44,408 ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM, under which new Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time by the Company pursuant to exercises of options under the Company's LTIP schemes.

New Ordinary Shares issued under the block admission will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Ordinary Shares, and it is expected that admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 22 July 2020. There is no change to the Company's issued share capital as a result of this block admission.