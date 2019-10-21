Michelmersh Brick : Director/PDMR Shareholding – 21st October 2019

21 October 2019
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc
("Michelmersh" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR shareholding
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (AIM:MBH), the specialist brick manufacturer, has today been informed that a discretionary trust of which Martin Warner, Non-Executive Chairman, is a trustee has today sold 500,000 ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 112.50 pence per Ordinary Share.
Following the transaction, Mr Warner's total beneficial and non-beneficial interest in the Group stands at 4,138,732 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 4.5% of the Group's issued share capital.
As at 21 October 2019, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises 92,481,288 Ordinary Shares, of which none are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 92,481,288 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc
|
07384 259407
|
Frank Hanna, Joint CEO
|
|
Stephen Morgan, Finance Director
|
|
Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD and Broker)
|
020 7523 8150
|
Bobbie Hilliam
|
|
Georgina McCooke
|
|
Yellow Jersey PR
|
|
Charles Goodwin
|
07747 788 221
|
Harriet Jackson
|
07544 275 882
|
Annabel Atkins
|
About Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:
Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.
Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum. Michelmersh currently owns most of the UK's premium manufacturing brands and is a leading specification brick and clay paving manufacturer.
Michelmersh strives to be a well invested, long term, sustainable, environmentally responsible business. Opportunity, training and security for all employees, whilst meeting the needs of stakeholders are at the forefront of everything we do. We aim to lead the way in producing some of Britain's premium clay products and enhancing our environment by adding value to the architectural landscape for generations to come.
We are Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC: we are "Britain's Brick Specialist".
Please visit the Group's websites at: www.mbhplc.co.ukand www.bimbricks.com
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name:
|
|
Martin Warner
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/Status:
|
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
Notification/Amendment:
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name:
|
|
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI:
|
|
213800CIFQFPAHIQE695
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
|
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
financial instrument:
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code:
|
|
ISIN: GB00B013H060
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
|
Sale of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
1.125
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated volume:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n/a - single transaction
|
|
Price:
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the Transaction:
|
|
21 October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the Transaction:
|
|
LSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:05:04 UTC