Michelmersh Brick : Director/PDMR Shareholding – 21st October 2019

21 October 2019

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc

("Michelmersh" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (AIM:MBH), the specialist brick manufacturer, has today been informed that a discretionary trust of which Martin Warner, Non-Executive Chairman, is a trustee has today sold 500,000 ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 112.50 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the transaction, Mr Warner's total beneficial and non-beneficial interest in the Group stands at 4,138,732 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 4.5% of the Group's issued share capital.

As at 21 October 2019, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises 92,481,288 Ordinary Shares, of which none are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 92,481,288 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.