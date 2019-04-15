Log in
Michelmersh Brick : Educating tomorrow's workforce today

04/15/2019 | 01:53am EDT

Michelmersh strives to be a well-invested, long term, sustainable and environmentally responsible business which has evolved from brands that enjoy rich heritages, becoming one of the most trusted names behind today's prestigious built environments. Producing over 125 million handmade and machine-made bricks and pavers, the British brick specialist continues to be a leading manufacturer, supporting the education of bricklayers across our country, securing and nurturing the future of UK bricklaying careers.

For years Michelmersh has donated thousands of bricks to colleges and further-education institutions, it has purchased bricklaying equipment and a vast array of tools whilst giving unlimited tours of the brickmaking process to students and professionals alike. Its knowledgeable team are well versed in giving Continued Professional Development presentations to budding learners and the Company is enthused to be involved in supporting high level competitions such as sponsoring the UK team WorldSkills bricklaying candidate over the next 18 months.

During the first few months of 2019 Michelmersh has responded to a vast number of tutors who have contacted the Brick Development Association in need of high-quality clay products to support their college bricklaying courses. With construction departments' budgets continuously under pressure, Michelmersh feels it is vital to help students and apprentices in every way possible. This in turn will raise the level of bricklaying craftmanship to bolster the industry in the future, enriching the education of our next generation of bricklayers.

Canterbury College, Hertford Regional College and Truro-Penwith are just a few examples of colleges who have received bricks this year and are currently training using Michelmersh products. Frank Hanna, Joint Chief Executive Officer of Michelmersh, commented: 'it is important to meet the demand for the next generation of craftsmen and women within the construction sector, facilitating their training by providing them with valuable learning experiences. We believe it is our duty to educate tomorrow's workforce today, by giving access to the highest quality products, tools and technical information.'

Dane Simonds, Head of Construction at Canterbury College, said: 'We are very thankful for the donated bricks. Without these high-quality products, we would not have been able to fully facilitate the KFE4Skills competition and they are also giving students more exposure to different types of bricks which is enhancing their experience whilst at our college.' Simon Bright, from Truro and Penwith College, reiterated: 'without companies like Michelmersh our students wouldn't get the chance to use a wide variety of durable clay products. Due to the lack of funding to education our College cannot buy large supplies of quality facing bricks, so on behalf of Truro-Penwith College and all the students who are the future of the construction industry, we would like to thank Michelmersh very much.'

Disclaimer

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:52:07 UTC
