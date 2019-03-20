Michelmersh Brick : Encouraging sustainable design at the RIBA Awards



Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is honoured to be sponsoring the 2019 Sustainability Award at the prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Awards, which has been celebrating outstanding architecture for over 180 years. The RIBA Awards are highly regarded internationally as a mark of excellence, recognising exceptional architecture, architects, research and students.

The RIBA Sustainability Award recognises advancements in environmental design. It distinguishes the finest new buildings regionally that showcase designs and projects that have gone beyond statutory requirements and demonstrate the principles of sustainable architecture. Architects are asked to address the wider aspects of each project's myriad of sustainable features, describing efforts made to reduce embodied energy, improve social sustainability and implement long-term energy monitoring.

Sustainability has long been a part of Michelmersh's identity. As Britain's Brick Specialists, Michelmersh continuously invests in improving the efficiency of its production plants, from the insulation of its kilns and dryers to the installation of a state-of-the-art steering program for its dryers, in order to avoid energy loss and optimise drying curves. Its energy saving measures extend to Floren's 2,500m2 of solar panels installed in early 2018 to deliver an important part of the factory's electricity consumption using solar energy. By using modern, sustainable production methods which adhere to the most stringent requirements, Michelmersh guarantees high quality product standards with a low ecological footprint. Its pioneering processes deliver highly durable clay products which boast exceptional longevity. The low water absorption rates, high compressive strength and high resistance to frost mean that the bricks and pavers' physical characteristics offer a natural protection against pollution with no additional treatment required.





Michelmersh believes it is important for both designer and manufacturer to address sustainability at every level; including the entire life cycle of the product, ecologically friendly material selection and low-energy production to distribution, use and after-use. It is for this reason that this national sponsorship is perfectly suited to Michelmersh's ethos and reflects its commitment as a sustainable and environmentally responsible business.

Frank Hanna, Joint Chief Executive Officer of Michelmersh, commented: 'These awards have championed architectural excellence for the past 50 years, so we are delighted to support, acknowledge and reward the 2019 regional winners. Sustainability remains an integral part of our product development, through modernised methods, the latest technologies and distinct designs we aim to exceed the expectations of architects and retain our reputation for beautiful, durable, natural-looking clay products. We are thrilled to be involved in celebrating the best sustainable architecture across the UK with the RIBA.'

Michelmersh wishes all of those shortlisted the best of luck at their Regional Award ceremonies, which start from 8th May in Manchester and finish on 30th May in Cardiff. The successful Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, the results of which will be announced at the end of June. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the best new building of the year, will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings in July with the Stirling Prize winner announced in October.

