Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc    MBH   GB00B013H060

MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC (MBH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Michelmersh Brick : Pre-close Trading Update – 14th January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:04am EST

14 January 2019

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc

("MBH", the "Company" or the "Group")

Pre-close Trading Update

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (AIM: MBH), the specialist brick manufacturer, today announces a trading update ahead of its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018, scheduled for release on 26 March 2019.

The Board expects that underlying revenue and profit from the Group will be in line with market expectations with strong cash generation resulting in year-end net debt below forecast.

The Company experienced a good operational performance in the final quarter following the planned maintenance shut downs and the Board continues to focus on identifying further earning enhancing opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc Frank Hanna, Joint CEO

Tel: +44 (0)7384 259 407

Stephen Morgan, Finance Director

Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam

Georgina McCooke

Yellow Jersey PR Charles Goodwin Harriet Jackson Annabel AtkinsTel: +44 (0)7747 788 221

Tel: +44 (0)7544 275 882

About Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with six market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh and Hathern Terra Cotta. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997, the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 100 million clay bricks and pavers per annum. Michelmersh currently owns most of the UK's premium manufacturing brands and is a leading specification brick and clay paving manufacturer.

Michelmersh strives to be a well invested, long term, sustainable, environmentally responsible business. Opportunity, training and security for all employees, whilst meeting the needs of stakeholders are at the forefront of everything we do. We aim to lead the way in producing some of Britain's premium clay products and enhancing our environment by adding value to the architectural landscape for generations to come.

Disclaimer

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 08:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS
03:04aMICHELMERSH BRICK : Pre-close Trading Update – 14th January 2019
PU
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK : Supporting the next generation of bricklayers
PU
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK : Change of Adviser – 11th December 2018
PU
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK : Bespoke brick blend for Battersea Power Station
PU
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK : Special recognition at the BCC Pledge Awards
PU
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK : Tactile Freshfield Lane bricks evoke solidity & permanence
PU
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK : Highly accomplished Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jone..
PU
2018MICHELMERSH BRICK : High-quality appearance and longevity with Charnwood
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 44,5 M
EBIT 2018 9,05 M
Net income 2018 4,80 M
Debt 2018 13,2 M
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 14,58
P/E ratio 2019 12,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 65,6 M
Chart MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Nigel Sharp Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis John Hanna Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Russell Warner Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Huw Perrott Morgan Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Robert W. Carlton-Porter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC-0.26%84
LAFARGEHOLCIM9.56%26 909
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY1.33%23 538
CRH PLC5.55%23 068
ULTRATECH CEMENT-5.53%14 865
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.85%13 656
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.