MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC

MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC

(MBH)
Michelmersh Brick : RoSPA Level 5 Diamond Award for Health and Safety

09/11/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

Michelmersh have recently been awarded the RoSPA Level 5 Diamond Award for Health and Safety following a recent Quality Safety Audit (QSA). This award is considered one of the pinnacles of accomplishment within Health and Safety and shows Michelmersh´s high level for corporate governance and its concern to be a good corporate citizen.

Amy Harris, Group Health Safety & Training Manager said: 'It is extremely rewarding to see all the efforts of implementing prescriptive policies and procedures to demonstrate our commitment to health and safety, come to fruition in receiving this Diamond Award accolade from RoSPA. From recruitment to procurement and on to high risk activities we have scored across the board to an exceptionally high standard, resulting in the endorsement of Level 5 overall. 3 Years ago, with our first RoSPa QSA Audit we were able to demonstrate that the practical side of managing safety was already highly compliant however we felt we needed to improve the management systems behind this. The work we have done over the past 3 years has strengthened the safety management system of our organisation even further and adds to demonstrating our genuine commitment to health and safety.

Scoring so highly and receiving positive feedback assures me that we are operating correctly whilst also demonstrating that Michelmersh now go beyond the levels of best practice.

I'm proud to be part of an organisation who truly believes in health and safety as a priority and the support of our directors made achieving this level far easier.'

Peter Sharp, Joint Chief Executive Officer commented: 'I could not be prouder of our dedicated teams across the business, awarded with the Diamond Status within only 3 years. This is a massive achievement and testament to their efforts to receive this reward. We are delighted to receive this recognition of our drive and commitment to Health and Safety.'

Disclaimer

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:51:01 UTC
