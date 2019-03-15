Micro Focus International : Completion of sale of the SUSE Business

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

15 March 2019

Micro Focus International plc

Completion of sale of the SUSE Business and proposed return of value to shareholders

Micro Focus International plc ('Micro Focus' or 'the Group', LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP), the international software product group, is pleased to announce the completion of the disposal of the SUSE business (the 'Disposal') and a proposed return of value to shareholders by way of a B share scheme.

The proposed sale of the SUSE business was first announced on 2 July 2018 and subsequently approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 21 August 2018. The Disposal has now completed, within the time frame first announced in July 2018, and the proceeds have been received.

Taking into account the ongoing share buy-back of $110m, the Board intends to return the substantial majority of the after-tax proceeds from the Disposal (currently estimated to be approximately $2.1 billion) to shareholders, after allowing for any required debt repayments, the level of which is currently being determined.

The Board expects to implement the return of value by way of a B share scheme which will enable all shareholders (including ADR holders) to participate equally in the return of value. A circular containing details of the return of value and a notice of general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the 'General Meeting') is expected to be posted to shareholders at the beginning of April with the General Meeting being held in late April. It is also expected that, subject to shareholder approval, completion of the return of value and the associated share consolidation will take place shortly following the General Meeting and settlement will take place during May.

Stephen Murdoch, CEO Micro Focus, commented: 'This disposal demonstrates our relentless focus on our strategy of delivering value through a portfolio approach to software management. SUSE generated just 20 percent of the Attachmate Group's total revenues when we acquired this group for $2.35 billion in November 2014. The sale price of $2.535 billion for SUSE reflects an excellent return on the investments we have made to support and grow this business during the past four years, and we are delighted to be in a position to return the substantial majority of that to our shareholders.'

Notes to Editors:

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP) is a global enterprise software company supporting the technology needs and challenges of the Global 2000. Our solutions help organizations leverage existing IT investments, enterprise applications and emerging technologies to address complex, rapidly evolving business requirements while protecting corporate information at all times. Our product portfolios are Security, IT Operations Management, Application Delivery Management, Information Management & Governance and Application Modernization & Connectivity. For more information, visit: www.microfocus.com

