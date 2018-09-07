Log in
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC (MCRO)
Micro Focus International : Transaction in Own Shares

09/07/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Micro Focus International plc

7 September 2018

Transaction in own shares

Micro Focus International plc (the 'Company') announces that on 6 September 2018 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $200 million share buyback programme, details of which were announced on 29 August 2018.

Description of shares: Micro Focus International plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 437,900

Date of transaction: 6 September 2018

Time of transaction: 08.00 - 16.41

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 1,291.37 pence

Lowest price paid per share: 1,279.50 pence

Highest price paid per share: 1,308.00 pence

Broker: Citigroup Global Markets Limited ('Citi')

Of the ordinary shares purchased by the Company, 60,000 ordinary shares were purchased through Citi acquiring ADRs representing ordinary shares of the Company on the New York Stock Exchange, cancelling the ADRs in return for the underlying ordinary shares and selling the underlying ordinary shares to the Company.

Aggregated information on shares purchased according to trading venues:

Venue

Volume weighted Average Price (GBp)

Aggregated Volume

XLON

1291.7209

327,900

CHIX

1290.3508

55,000

BATE

1290.3215

55,000

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 434,140,022 (excluding Treasury shares), and the Company will hold 2,426,528 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 434,140,022 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0605A_1-2018-9-6.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Micro Focus International plc

Tim Brill, IR Director Tel: +44 (0) 1635 32646

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:11:12 UTC
