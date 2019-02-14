Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Micro Focus International plc    MCRO   GB00BD8YWM01

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Micro Focus International : sees progress as revenue beats guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:12am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British software firm Micro Focus International reported a smaller than expected fall of 5.3 percent in pro-forma revenue for the year to the end of October and said the trajectory, after disposals, would continue to improve.

Shares in the company, which have dropped 26 percent in the last 12 months, jumped more than 7 percent in early trade.

The company, which has struggled to integrate $8.8 billion (6.8 billion pounds) of assets bought from Hewlett-Packard in 2017, said its adjusted earnings increased by 9.2 percent to $1.53 billion, driven by a 4.6 percentage points increase in its margin to 37.7 percent.

Chief Executive Stephen Murdoch said he was confident the company was getting back on track after a challenging year.

The company focuses on maintaining and upgrading legacy software, such as the mainframe software used by banks and major retailers. Murdoch said there was increasing demand to integrate those older systems with cloud and mobile products.

Analysts at Numis, who have a "buy" recommendation of the stock, said the company had beaten year-end guidance both in revenue and cash terms.

"While there remains significant work still to do, we view these results as another significant step in the rehabilitation of Micro Focus," they said.

Shareholders, who have received 151.26 cents a share in dividends over the last 18 months, are set to receive the net proceeds of its $2.535 billion SUSE product disposal after it closes this quarter, the company said.

Micro Focus had forecast its full-year revenue would decline by between 6 and 9 percent, with an adjusted core earnings margin of 37 percent.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by James Davey and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
04:12aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
RE
04:06aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AstraZeneca, Micro Focus lift FTSE 100; midcap ConvaTec ..
RE
01/30MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Guides Enterprises into the Digital Transformation E..
AQ
01/08WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Lifeboat to Distribute the Entire Line of Micro Focus Produ..
AQ
01/08MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : The CISO vs the cyber criminal
AQ
01/07MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/02EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets In The Red As Asian Declines, Gloomy Investm..
DJ
2018LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends 1.5% Lower As Decline In Miners, Oil Stocks Col..
DJ
2018LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slide Ahead Of Extended Christmas Break
DJ
2018MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 931 M
EBIT 2017 509 M
Net income 2017 276 M
Debt 2017 3 776 M
Yield 2017 4,95%
P/E ratio 2017 23,70
P/E ratio 2018 17,20
EV / Sales 2017 6,15x
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
Capitalization 8 109 M
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,1 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Loosemore Executive Chairman
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer
Stuart McGill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC9.73%8 109
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.24%820 083
RED HAT2.11%31 700
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC19.26%25 416
SPLUNK INC27.62%19 843
SYNOPSYS20.60%15 189
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.