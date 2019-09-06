Log in
MICRO FOCUS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Micro Focus International plc for Possible Securities Fraud - MFGP

09/06/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP).

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Micro Focus and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws. 

If you purchased Micro Focus shares after March 20, 2018 and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mfgp/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-focus-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-micro-focus-international-plc-for-possible-securities-fraud---mfgp-300913453.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
