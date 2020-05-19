Micro Focus : Recognizes General Motors and The Carrefour Group with Annual Digital Transformation Innovation Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today awarded the prestigious Digital Transformation Innovation Award to General Motors (GM) and the Carrefour Group, in recognition of their outstanding efforts leveraging technology in new and inventive ways to respond to emerging market demands, helping them to effectively run and transform their business. The awards will be announced this week at Micro Focus Universe 2020, the company's flagship customer event, being conducted virtually this year due to the current pandemic.

Micro Focus will present GM with its Americas region award for its implementation of IT Operations Management (ITOM), Security and Application Delivery Management (ADM) products, which have resulted in tremendous efficiency and savings, allowing the group to be more flexible and responsive to market demands. The Carrefour Group will receive the award for the European region based on its recent work with Micro Focus' Security and ADM products, both of which are vital components of the company's overall digital transformation strategy.

"With 40,000 customers worldwide, and nearly all of them going through some form of digital or business transformation, we have an opportunity to work with excellent IT and business leaders on a global scale to help them both manage the complexity of enterprise IT and adapt to emerging market requirements," said Genefa Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer at Micro Focus. "GM and The Carrefour Group stand out because they are thinking strategically about how to bridge emerging and existing technologies in order to move faster, have greater agility, secure what matters most, and leverage insights to drive efficiencies and value. They are challenging themselves and us."

GM has been pushing the limits of transportation and technology for over 100 years. Change at GM is directed at providing greater information efficiency resulting in faster decisions and a shorter time to market. GM worked with Micro Focus to implement its ITOM Platform, which provides IT operations management tools and technology that offer cross-IT insights and control, resulting in accelerated delivery of products and services. Additionally, GM leverages Micro Focus security products to safely modernize and deploy its systems protecting against the dynamic threat landscape in GM's core markets.

Carrefour recently launched its "Carrefour 2022" vision, which brings together their strong customer focus and desire for a more agile, efficient and omnichannel ecosystem. Carrefour deployed an accelerated customer data encryption platform to protect customer data, neutralize data breaches, and drive business value through secure data use. They have also successfully achieved a move to include machine learning, analytics, and stronger business insights leveraging Micro Focus SMAX.

Nominations for the Digital Transformation Innovation Award started earlier this year. It was a competitive and rigorous selection process, and several great companies with compelling results were nominated from both North America and European regions. The nominations were reviewed by Micro Focus' executive committee to find an organization that displayed how they successfully evolved digitally. GM and Carrefour stood out as they worked hard to embrace Micro Focus' view of digital transformation and helping organizations innovate faster, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

About Micro Focus Universe

Micro Focus Universe is the company's flagship customer event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Micro Focus' broad software portfolio, which addresses the four core pillars of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Security, Risk & Governance and Predictive Analytics.

As the world grapples with COVID-19, Micro Focus elected to participate in the #StopTheSpread movement and quickly shifted Micro Focus Universe to a virtual event. The virtual Micro Focus Universe will kick-off with a presentation from Gartner Research on how enterprise IT must adapt to emerging requirements due to the pandemic. Micro Focus will combine sponsorship and company funds from Micro Focus Universe to support charities in the fight against COVID-19.

Other key presentations include speaker Leland Melvin, a retired NASA astronaut and former NFL player, as well as presentations, product experts, thought leaders, and partners such PWC, Deloitte, and DXC.

For more information or to register for Micro Focus Universe 2020 visit here.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to 40,000 customers worldwide empowering them to digitally transform. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus addresses the four core pillars of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies enabling customers to run and transform their business at the same time.

About General Motors

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

About The Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of more than 12,000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour welcomes 105 million customers throughout the world and recorded revenue of €84.916 billion in 2018. It has more than 360,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, no matter where they are. For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

