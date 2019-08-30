Log in
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
MICRO FOCUS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Micro Focus International plc for Possible Securities Fraud - MFGP

08/30/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP).

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Micro Focus and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you purchased Micro Focus shares after March 20, 2018 and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mfgp/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 417 M
EBIT 2019 1 311 M
Net income 2019 -87,0 M
Debt 2019 3 952 M
Yield 2019 8,56%
P/E ratio 2019 -84,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 4 565 M
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 20,34  $
Last Close Price 13,48  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Loosemore Executive Chairman
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer
Stuart McGill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC0.00%4 343
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.66%1 054 603
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.17%33 533
SYNOPSYS67.75%21 237
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.50%19 336
SPLUNK INC6.65%16 881
