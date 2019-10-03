Log in
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Micro Focus International : Completion of buyback programme

10/03/2019

3 October 2019

Completion of $200m buyback programme

Micro Focus International plc (the 'Company') announces that it has now completed its $200 million share buyback programme, details of which were announced on 17 July 2019.

As at the close of business on 1 October 2019, the Company has 333,318,230 ordinary shares in issue and holds a further 30,226,265 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 333,318,230 should be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

At the same date, the Company has in issue live equity incentives under a number of plans. Save for the Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP), as at the close of business on 1 October 2019, these require a total of 13,485,121 ordinary shares equivalent to 4.05% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares). Of these non-ESPP equity incentives, those over 1,765,253 ordinary shares have vested and are capable of exercise by individuals. Awards over the remaining 11,719,868 ordinary shares may vest in future, subject to the rules of these plans.

The nature of the ESPP means that the number of shares that will ultimately be required will vary with exchange rates and the market value of the Company's shares. As at the close of business on 1 October 2019, we expect live awards to require the transfer of approximately 1.9m shares to participants, of which approximately 1.6m relates to the employees' contributions.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Micro Focus Tel: +44 (0)1635 32646

Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman Investors@microfocus.com

Stephen Murdoch, CEO

Brian McArthur-Muscroft, CFO

Ben Donnelly, Investor relations

Brunswick Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Sarah West MicroFocus@brunswickgroup.com

Jonathan Glass

Craig Breheny

Notes to Editors:

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP) is a global enterprise software company supporting the technology needs and challenges of the Global 2000. Our solutions help organizations leverage existing IT investments, enterprise applications and emerging technologies to address complex, rapidly evolving business requirements while protecting corporate information at all times. Our product portfolios are Security, IT Operations Management, Application Delivery Management, Information Management & Governance and Application Modernization & Connectivity. For more information, visit: www.microfocus.com.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 16:05:06 UTC
