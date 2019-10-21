Micro Focus International : Response to speculation

21 October 2019

For immediate release

Response to Speculation

The Board of Micro Focus International plc ('Micro Focus' or the 'Group') notes the announcement by Open Text Corporation ('Open Text') confirming that it is not considering a potential acquisition of Micro Focus.

Enquiries:

Micro Focus Tel: +44 (0)1635 32646

Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman Investors@microfocus.com

Stephen Murdoch, CEO

Brian McArthur-Muscroft, CFO

Ben Donnelly, Investor relations

Brunswick (PR adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Sarah West Microfocus@brunswickgroup.com

Jonathan Glass

Craig Breheny

