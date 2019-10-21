Log in
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Micro Focus International : Response to speculation

10/21/2019 | 03:26am EDT

21 October 2019

For immediate release

Response to Speculation

The Board of Micro Focus International plc ('Micro Focus' or the 'Group') notes the announcement by Open Text Corporation ('Open Text') confirming that it is not considering a potential acquisition of Micro Focus.

Enquiries:

Micro Focus Tel: +44 (0)1635 32646

Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman Investors@microfocus.com

Stephen Murdoch, CEO

Brian McArthur-Muscroft, CFO

Ben Donnelly, Investor relations

Brunswick (PR adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Sarah West Microfocus@brunswickgroup.com

Jonathan Glass

Craig Breheny

Notes to Editors:

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP) is a global enterprise software company supporting the technology needs and challenges of the Global 2000. Our solutions help organizations leverage existing IT investments, enterprise applications and emerging technologies to address complex, rapidly evolving business requirements while protecting corporate information at all times. Our product portfolios are Security, IT Operations Management, Application Delivery Management, Information Management & Governance and Application Modernization & Connectivity. For more information, visit: www.microfocus.com.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:25:04 UTC
