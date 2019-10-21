Micro Focus International : Response to speculation

21 October 2019
For immediate release
Response to Speculation
The Board of Micro Focus International plc ('Micro Focus' or the 'Group') notes the announcement by Open Text Corporation ('Open Text') confirming that it is not considering a potential acquisition of Micro Focus.
Enquiries:
Micro Focus Tel: +44 (0)1635 32646
Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman Investors@microfocus.com
Stephen Murdoch, CEO
Brian McArthur-Muscroft, CFO
Ben Donnelly, Investor relations
Brunswick (PR adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Sarah West Microfocus@brunswickgroup.com
Jonathan Glass
Craig Breheny
Notes to Editors:
About Micro Focus
Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP) is a global enterprise software company supporting the technology needs and challenges of the Global 2000. Our solutions help organizations leverage existing IT investments, enterprise applications and emerging technologies to address complex, rapidly evolving business requirements while protecting corporate information at all times. Our product portfolios are Security, IT Operations Management, Application Delivery Management, Information Management & Governance and Application Modernization & Connectivity. For more information, visit: www.microfocus.com.
