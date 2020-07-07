Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Micro Focus International plc    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Micro Focus International : Interim Results 2020 (Presentation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 09:34am EDT

Interim Results for the six Months Ended 30 April 2020

Stephen Murdoch

Brian McArthur-Muscroft

7 July 2020

Micro Focus International Safe Harbour statement

The following presentation is being made only to, and is only directed at, persons to whom such presentation may lawfully be communicated ("relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents. Information in the following presentation relating to the price at which relevant investments have been bought or sold in the past or the yield on such investments cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of such investments.

This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in Micro Focus International plc (the "Company") or any company which is a subsidiary of the Company.

The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial condition, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: the level of expenditure committed to development and deployment applications by organisations; the level of deployment-related turnover expected by the Company; the degree to which organisations adopt web-enabled services; the rate at which large organisations migrate applications from the mainframe environment; the continued use and necessity of the mainframe for business critical applications; the degree of competition faced by the Company; growth in the information technology services market; general economic and business conditions, particularly in the United States; changes in technology and competition; and the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by the Financial Conduct Authority, or by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

Agenda:

Introduction

CEO Update

CFO Update

Outlook and Guidance

CEO Update

Stephen Murdoch

Executive Summary

  • Revenue performance consistent with the guidance given at the time of our Preliminary results on 4 February 2020, taking into account the expected disruption to new sales activity which we highlighted in our COVID-19 update of 18 March 2020.

  • Revenue performance includes progress within our security product group but ITOM and ADM were below expectations.

  • Mitigation of COVID-19 revenue weakness at Adjusted EBITDA level, through management of cost base.

  • The Group recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $922.2m in the period, triggered by Covid-19

  • Successful refinancing of $1.4bn term loan means business is fully financed with next term loan due for repayment in June 2024.

  • Operating cash of $0.6bn with available liquidity of $1.1bn as at 30 April 2020.

  • The Group is 5 months into 3 year turnaround plan and structural changes to business are continuing at pace.

5

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 13:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
09:34aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Interim Results 2020 (Presentation)
PU
08:32aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Expanded AI-Powered Capabilities for the U..
AQ
02:39aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Interim Results 2020 (Press Release)
PU
07/02MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/01MICRO FOCUS : ' IDOL Named a Leader Among AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms
PR
06/11MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Launches Fortify on Demand for AWS GovCloud to Incre..
AQ
06/11MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/10MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : – Rocking the Net Promoter®. STILL.
PU
06/03MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Launches Diversity and Inclusion Podcast - INSPIRE 2..
AQ
06/02MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Nomination
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 978 M - -
Net income 2020 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 5,41%
Capitalization 1 834 M 1 835 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,96 $
Last Close Price 5,48 $
Spread / Highest target 217%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lock Chairman
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Brian McArthur-Muscroft Chief Financial Officer & Director
Karen Slatford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC-58.76%1 835
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.79%1 597 831
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.283.60%73 629
SEA LIMITED184.46%54 113
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.28%47 017
SPLUNK INC.32.64%31 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group