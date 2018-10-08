Log in
Microchip Technology    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (MCHP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 07:01:18 pm
67.15 USD   -3.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Reminds Investors in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) of November 16 Deadline

10/08/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP reminds investors in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) of the lead plaintiff deadline of November 16, 2018.

If you lost money in your Microchip investment between March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018, you are encouraged to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/microchip or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

The lawsuit alleges that Microchip made false and misleading statements about the positive potential of its acquisition of Microsemi Corp. because much of Microsemi's revenue had not been supported by end user demand, but rather resulted from excess distribution into the channel.

As a result of these false and misleading statements, the price of Microchip shares was inflated before falling 10%, to close at $87.41 per share on August 10, 2018, on heavy trading volume.

The deadline for joining the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff is November 16.  If you purchased Microchip stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/microchip.             

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP specializes in protecting investor rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-reminds-investors-in-microchip-technology-inc-mchp-of-november-16-deadline-300726999.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
