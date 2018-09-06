Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated (“Microchip” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2018, Microchip announced the completion of its acquisition of Microsemi Corporation (“Microsemi”), and promised investors hundreds of millions of dollars in synergies from the combination of Microchip and Microsemi. However, just months later, on August 9, 2018, Microchip disclosed that the Company was “adversely impacted by $226.9 million of Microsemi purchase accounting, restructuring and other charges,” and furthermore that “Microsemi was extremely aggressive in shipping inventory into the distribution channel.” On this news shares of Microchip declined sharply in value, falling $10.67 per share, or over 10% to close on August 10, 2018 at $87.41 per share.

