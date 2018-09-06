Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated (“Microchip” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On May 29, 2018, Microchip announced the completion of its acquisition
of Microsemi Corporation (“Microsemi”), and promised investors hundreds
of millions of dollars in synergies from the combination of Microchip
and Microsemi. However, just months later, on August 9, 2018, Microchip
disclosed that the Company was “adversely impacted by $226.9 million of
Microsemi purchase accounting, restructuring and other charges,” and
furthermore that “Microsemi was extremely aggressive in shipping
inventory into the distribution channel.” On this news shares of
Microchip declined sharply in value, falling $10.67 per share, or over
10% to close on August 10, 2018 at $87.41 per share.
If you purchased Microchip securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park
East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005947/en/