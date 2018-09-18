Log in
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (MCHP)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Microchip Technology Inc. Investors (MCHP)

09/18/2018 | 03:20am CEST

National law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of persons and/or entities that acquired Microchip Technology Inc. (“Microchip” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP) securities between May 31, 2018 and August 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Microchip investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 31, 2018, Microchip promised investors hundreds of millions of dollars in synergies following its acquisition of Microsemi Corporation (“Microsemi”). However, just months later, on August 9, 2018, Microchip disclosed that the Company’s financial performance was adversely impacted by the acquisition of Microsemi. On this news, shares of Microchip declined sharply in value, falling $10.67 per share, more than 10%, to close on August 10, 2018 at $87.41 per share, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Microchip securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 692 M
EBIT 2019 2 154 M
Net income 2019 866 M
Debt 2019 7 679 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 24,49
P/E ratio 2020 15,81
EV / Sales 2019 4,81x
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Capitalization 19 693 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY-7.97%19 693
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 056
INTEL CORPORATION-1.34%209 985
NVIDIA CORPORATION42.86%168 069
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.88%102 430
BROADCOM INC-8.00%101 626
