INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Microchip Technology Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated (“Microchip” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Microchip announced that its merger with Microsemi Corporation (Microsemi) was complete on May 29, 2018, promising hundreds of millions of dollars of synergies and savings based on the combination of Microchip and Microsemi. Just several months later on August 9, 2018, the Company announced that it was “adversely impacted by $226.9 million of Microsemi purchase accounting, restructuring and other charges,” adding that “Microsemi was extremely aggressive in shipping inventory into the distribution channel.” Based on this news, Microchip’s share price fell by more than 10% on August 10, 2018.

