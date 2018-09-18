Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (MCHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Microchip Technology Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 05:01am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated (“Microchip” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Microchip announced that its merger with Microsemi Corporation (Microsemi) was complete on May 29, 2018, promising hundreds of millions of dollars of synergies and savings based on the combination of Microchip and Microsemi. Just several months later on August 9, 2018, the Company announced that it was “adversely impacted by $226.9 million of Microsemi purchase accounting, restructuring and other charges,” adding that “Microsemi was extremely aggressive in shipping inventory into the distribution channel.” Based on this news, Microchip’s share price fell by more than 10% on August 10, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
05:01aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05:01aKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03:20aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Micro..
BU
09/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Microchip Tec..
BU
09/06MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
AQ
09/05MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 75--Phoenix, Arizona; Notificati..
AQ
09/05MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : UPDATE Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2018 G..
AQ
09/05TRAVEL AGENCY SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYS : Future Aspects of Travel Agency Software ..
AQ
09/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Microchip..
BU
09/04MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at Citi Conference
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17BofAML steps to Microchip sidelines 
09/15CURRENTS OF DISRUPTION : Rise Of The Drones Provides Tailwind For Component Make.. 
09/15Microchip Looks Undervalued, But There Are Short-Term Challenges To Consider 
09/1456 Technology 'Safer' Dividend WallStars For September 
09/07MICROCHIP : An Undervalued Stock Offering Low Uncertainty 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 692 M
EBIT 2019 2 154 M
Net income 2019 866 M
Debt 2019 7 679 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 24,49
P/E ratio 2020 15,81
EV / Sales 2019 4,81x
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Capitalization 19 693 M
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY-4.87%19 693
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 056
INTEL CORPORATION-1.34%209 985
NVIDIA CORPORATION42.86%168 069
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.88%102 430
BROADCOM INC-8.59%101 626
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.