Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Microchip Technology Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an
investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against
Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) (“Microchip”) on behalf of
purchasers of Microchip common stock between March 2, 2018 and
August 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Microchip investors who purchased securities during the Class
Period may, no later than November 16, 2018,
seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.
Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action or
request additional information about the lawsuit are encouraged to
contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check attorneys James Maro, Jr. or
Adrienne Bell at (888) 299-7706 or online at: www.ktmc.com/microchip-technology-securities-class-action
According to the complaint, Microchip is a provider of microcontroller,
mixed-signal analog and Flash-IP solutions.
The Class Period commences on March 2, 2018. On March 1, 2018, after the
close of the market for Microchip common stock, Microchip issued a press
release announcing that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire
Microsemi Corp. (“Microsemi”) for $68.78 per share in cash.
The complaint alleges that, on August 9, 2018, Microchip announced first
quarter fiscal 2019 operating results for the quarter ended June 30,
2018. The first quarter operating results included one month of
Microsemi’s operating results. On a conference call conducted following
the earnings announcement, Steven Sanghi, Microchip’s CEO since October
1991, acknowledged that Microchip’s due diligence on Microsemi prior to
the acquisition had been inadequate and that much of Microsemi’s revenue
reported prior to the merger was not supported by end user demand, but
rather resulted from excess distribution into the channel.
Following this news, Microchip’s share price fell $10.67 per share, more
than 10%, to close at $87.41 per share on August 10, 2018, on heavy
trading volume.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants
failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Microchip failed to do
adequate due diligence of Microsemi’s business; and (2) as a result of
the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about the company’s
business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about
Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Microchip investors may, no
later than November 16, 2018, seek to be appointed as a
lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer
& Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an
absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts
on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to
be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the
class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members,
and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your
ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of
whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.
