Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Microchip Technology Incorporated

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Microchip Technology Inc. (“Microchip” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP) securities between May 31, 2018 and August 9, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 16, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on May 29, 2018, Microchip announced the completion of its acquisition of Microsemi Corporation (“Microsemi”) and promised investors hundreds of millions of dollars in synergies from the combination of Microchip and Microsemi. However, just months later, on August 9, 2018, Microchip disclosed that the Company was “adversely impacted by $226.9 million of Microsemi purchase accounting, restructuring and other charges.” On this news, shares of Microchip declined sharply in value, falling $10.67 per share, or over 10% to close on August 10, 2018 at $87.41 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Microchip securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about this lawsuit or about claims that you may have, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

