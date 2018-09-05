Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Microchip Technology Incorporated Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Microchip Technology Incorporated investors (“Microchip” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: MCHP) concerning the Company and its officers’
possible violations of federal securities laws.
On May 29, 2018, Microchip announced the completion of its acquisition
of Microsemi Corporation (“Microsemi”), and promised investors hundreds
of millions of dollars in synergies from the combination of Microchip
and Microsemi. However, just months later, on August 9, 2018, Microchip
disclosed that the Company was “adversely impacted by $226.9 million of
Microsemi purchase accounting, restructuring and other charges,” and
furthermore that “Microsemi was extremely aggressive in shipping
inventory into the distribution channel.” On this news shares of
Microchip declined sharply in value, falling $10.67 per share, or over
10% to close on August 10, 2018, at $87.41 per share.
If you purchased Microchip securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
