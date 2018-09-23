Log in
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (MCHP)

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (MCHP)
MCHP LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Microchip Technology Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – MCHP

0
09/23/2018

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) from March 2, 2018 through August 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 16, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Microchip investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Microchip class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1416.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The lawsuit alleges that on March 1, 2018, Microchip announced that it would acquire Microsemi Corporation (“Microsemi”) for $8.35 billion. During the Class Period Microchip promised investors hundreds of millions of dollars in synergies from this acquisition and the combination of Microchip and Microsemi. However, shortly after on August 9, 2018, Microchip disclosed that Microchip’s due diligence of Microsemi prior to the acquisition was inadequate. On this news, shares of Microchip plummeted $10.67 per share, or over 10.8%, to close at $87.41 per share on August 10, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 16, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1416.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 692 M
EBIT 2019 2 154 M
Net income 2019 866 M
Debt 2019 7 679 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 24,24
P/E ratio 2020 15,65
EV / Sales 2019 4,77x
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 19 492 M
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY-5.84%19 492
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%221 332
INTEL CORPORATION2.25%215 149
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.15%160 178
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.37%106 990
BROADCOM INC-3.43%101 266
