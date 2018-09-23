MCHP LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Microchip Technology Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – MCHP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) from March 2,
2018 through August 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important November 16, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Microchip investors under the
federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
The lawsuit alleges that on March 1, 2018, Microchip announced that it
would acquire Microsemi Corporation (“Microsemi”) for $8.35 billion.
During the Class Period Microchip promised investors hundreds of
millions of dollars in synergies from this acquisition and the
combination of Microchip and Microsemi. However, shortly after on August
9, 2018, Microchip disclosed that Microchip’s due diligence of Microsemi
prior to the acquisition was inadequate. On this news, shares of
Microchip plummeted $10.67 per share, or over 10.8%, to close at $87.41
per share on August 10, 2018.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 16, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
