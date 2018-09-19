Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (MCHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MICROCHIP Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Microchip Technology, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:02am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Microchip Technology, Inc. ("Microchip" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Microchip stock or options between March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MCHPThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microchip-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-investing-in-microchip-technology-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300715004.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
12:02aMICROCHIP Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
PR
09/18Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mi..
BU
09/18INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
09/18MICROCHIP CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Clas..
PR
09/18MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC No..
PR
09/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/18Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Micro..
BU
09/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Microchip Tec..
BU
09/06MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17BofAML steps to Microchip sidelines 
09/15CURRENTS OF DISRUPTION : Rise Of The Drones Provides Tailwind For Component Make.. 
09/15Microchip Looks Undervalued, But There Are Short-Term Challenges To Consider 
09/1456 Technology 'Safer' Dividend WallStars For September 
09/07MICROCHIP : An Undervalued Stock Offering Low Uncertainty 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.