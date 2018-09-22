Log in
MICROCHIP Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Microchip Technology, Inc. to Contact the Firm

09/22/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Microchip Technology, Inc. (“Microchip” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MCHP).

If you invested in Microchip stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MCHP. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 692 M
EBIT 2019 2 154 M
Net income 2019 866 M
Debt 2019 7 679 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 24,42
P/E ratio 2020 15,77
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 19 641 M
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY-7.41%19 641
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%219 604
INTEL CORPORATION-0.02%217 639
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.61%161 898
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.88%105 473
BROADCOM INC-4.66%101 266
