MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

(MCHP)
Microchip Technology : 2019 Proxy Statement

07/15/2019

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

(RULE 14a-101)

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

Preliminary proxy statement.

Confidential, for use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)).

Definitive Proxy Statement.

Definitive Additional Materials.

Soliciting Material Pursuant to § 240.14a-12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

____________________________________________________________________

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (check the appropriate box):

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

  1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
  2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
  3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
  4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
  5. Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

Table of Contents

  1. Amount Previously Paid:
  2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
  3. Filing Party:
  4. Date Filed:

Table of Contents

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED

2355 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, Arizona 85224-6199

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

August 20, 2019

TIME:

9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time

PLACE:

Microchip Technology Incorporated

2355 W. Chandler Boulevard

Chandler, Arizona 85224-6199

ITEMS OF

(1) The election of each of Steve Sanghi, Matthew W. Chapman, L.B. Day, Esther L.

BUSINESS:

Johnson and Wade F. Meyercord to our Board of Directors to serve for the ensuing year

and until their successors are elected and qualified.

  1. To approve a French sub-plan under our 2004 Equity Plan.
  2. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Microchip for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
  3. To hold an advisory (non-binding) vote regarding the compensation of our named executives.
  4. To consider a stockholder proposal requesting our Board to report on our processes for identifying and analyzing human rights risks to workers in our operations and supply chain.
  5. To transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof.

The Microchip Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR each of the foregoing

items (1) through (4), and AGAINST the foregoing item (5).

RECORD DATE:

Holders of Microchip common stock of record at the close of business on June 25, 2019 are

entitled to vote at the annual meeting.

ANNUAL REPORT:

Microchip's fiscal 2019 Annual Report, which is not a part of the proxy soliciting material, is

enclosed.

PROXY:

It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the annual meeting. You can vote

your shares by completing and returning the proxy card sent to you. Stockholders may have a

choice of voting their shares over the internet or by telephone. If internet or telephone voting

is available to you, voting instructions are printed on the proxy card sent to you. You can

revoke your proxy at any time prior to its exercise at the annual meeting by following the

instructions in the accompanying proxy statement.

/s/ Kim van Herk

Kim van Herk

Secretary

Table of Contents

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on August 20, 2019

The Microchip Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year

ended March 31, 2019 are available at www.microchip.com/annual_reports.

Chandler, Arizona

July 15, 2019

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PROXY STATEMENT

1

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4

CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS

9

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(A) REPORTS

9

PROPOSAL ONE - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

10

PROPOSAL TWO - APPROVAL OF FRENCH SUB-PLAN UNDER THE 2004 EQUITY INCENTIVE

13

PLAN

PROPOSAL THREE - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC

22

ACCOUNTING FIRM

PROPOSAL FOUR - APPROVAL OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

24

PROPOSAL FIVE - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR OUR BOARD TO REPORT ON

25

RECRUITMENT AND FORCED LABOR RISK TO WORKERS

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF PRINCIPAL STOCKHOLDERS, DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE

28

OFFICERS

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION - COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

30

COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

43

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION

56

CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS

58

OTHER MATTERS

58

