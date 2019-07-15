Microchip Technology : 2019 Proxy Statement

Table of Contents
Table of Contents
|
|
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED
|
|
2355 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, Arizona 85224-6199
|
|
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
|
|
August 20, 2019
|
TIME:
|
9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time
|
PLACE:
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
|
2355 W. Chandler Boulevard
|
|
Chandler, Arizona 85224-6199
|
ITEMS OF
|
(1) The election of each of Steve Sanghi, Matthew W. Chapman, L.B. Day, Esther L.
|
BUSINESS:
|
Johnson and Wade F. Meyercord to our Board of Directors to serve for the ensuing year
|
|
and until their successors are elected and qualified.
-
To approve a French sub-plan under our 2004 Equity Plan.
-
To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Microchip for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
-
To hold an advisory (non-binding) vote regarding the compensation of our named executives.
-
To consider a stockholder proposal requesting our Board to report on our processes for identifying and analyzing human rights risks to workers in our operations and supply chain.
-
To transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof.
|
|
The Microchip Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR each of the foregoing
|
|
items (1) through (4), and AGAINST the foregoing item (5).
|
RECORD DATE:
|
Holders of Microchip common stock of record at the close of business on June 25, 2019 are
|
|
entitled to vote at the annual meeting.
|
ANNUAL REPORT:
|
Microchip's fiscal 2019 Annual Report, which is not a part of the proxy soliciting material, is
|
|
enclosed.
|
PROXY:
|
It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the annual meeting. You can vote
|
|
your shares by completing and returning the proxy card sent to you. Stockholders may have a
|
|
choice of voting their shares over the internet or by telephone. If internet or telephone voting
|
|
is available to you, voting instructions are printed on the proxy card sent to you. You can
|
|
revoke your proxy at any time prior to its exercise at the annual meeting by following the
|
|
instructions in the accompanying proxy statement.
/s/ Kim van Herk
Kim van Herk
Secretary
Table of Contents
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on August 20, 2019
The Microchip Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2019 are available at www.microchip.com/annual_reports.
Chandler, Arizona
July 15, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Page
|
PROXY STATEMENT
|
1
|
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
4
|
CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS
|
9
|
DELINQUENT SECTION 16(A) REPORTS
|
9
|
PROPOSAL ONE - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
|
10
|
PROPOSAL TWO - APPROVAL OF FRENCH SUB-PLAN UNDER THE 2004 EQUITY INCENTIVE
|
13
|
PLAN
|
PROPOSAL THREE - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC
|
22
|
ACCOUNTING FIRM
|
PROPOSAL FOUR - APPROVAL OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
|
24
|
PROPOSAL FIVE - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR OUR BOARD TO REPORT ON
|
25
|
RECRUITMENT AND FORCED LABOR RISK TO WORKERS
|
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF PRINCIPAL STOCKHOLDERS, DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE
|
28
|
OFFICERS
|
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION - COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
|
30
|
COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
|
43
|
EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION
|
56
|
CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS
|
58
|
OTHER MATTERS
|
58
