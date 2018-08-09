Microchip Technology : 3 Months Ended Jun 30 2017 GAAP to Non-GAAP Income Statement

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017
(in millions except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Cost of sales387.7
Gross profit 584.4
Gross profit percentage 60.1%Research and development 130.5
Selling, general and administrative 114.3
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 120.8
Special charges and other, net(2.8)
Operating expenses 362.8
Operating income 221.6
Operating income percentage 22.8%
Losses on equity method investments (0.1)
Other expense, net(55.3)Income before income taxes Income tax (benefit) provision Net income
Net income percentage 17.5%
32.8%
Diluted net income per common share $ 0.70
Diluted common shares outstanding242.9
$
1.31 242.9
Disclaimer
Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 20:59:08 UTC