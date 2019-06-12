Microchip Technology : Charter for the Compensation Committee, amended and Restated as of May 21 2019

CHARTER FOR THE

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

OF

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED

(as amended and restated as of May 21, 2019)

PURPOSE:

The purpose of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED (the "Company") shall be to discharge the Board's responsibilities relating to compensation of the Company's chief executive officer and other executive officers. The Committee has overall responsibility for approving and evaluating the executive officer and non- executive level employee compensation plans, policies and programs of the Company and for administering the Company's equity compensation plans adopted by the Board (the "Equity Plans").

The Compensation Committee shall seek to ensure that the Company structures its compensation plans, policies and programs as to attract and retain the best available personnel for positions of substantial responsibility with the Company, to provide incentives for such persons to perform to the best of their abilities for the Company and to promote the success of the Company's business. The Compensation Committee is also responsible for approving any required disclosures of the Compensation Committee for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement.

The Compensation Committee has the authority to undertake the specific duties and responsibilities listed below and will have the authority to undertake such other specific duties as the Board from time to time prescribes.

MEMBERSHIP:

The Compensation Committee will be appointed by and will serve at the discretion of the Board. The Compensation Committee shall consist of at least two members. The members of the Compensation Committee shall meet (i) the non-employee director definition of Rule 16b-3 promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), as amended and (ii) the independence requirements of the listing standards of the NASDAQ Stock Market, including the requirement that the member not accept directly or indirectly any consulting, advisory or other compensatory fee from the Company or any subsidiary thereof.

The members of the Compensation Committee will be appointed by the Board, based upon the recommendation of the Company's Nominating and Governance Committee, and will serve at the discretion of the Board. The Committee may have a chairperson as designated from time to time by the Board of Directors

COMMITTEE RESPONSIBILITIES AND AUTHORITY:

The responsibilities of the Compensation Committee include the following: