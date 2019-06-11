Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

(MCHP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Microchip Technology : MCHP to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 12:26am EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO PRESENT AT THE STIFEL 2019 CROSS SECTOR INSIGHT CONFERENCE

CHANDLER, Arizona - June 10, 2019 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:20 a.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Stifel, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.In conjunction with this conference, Microchip will be posting a short presentation to its website at www.microchip.com/investorsin the Supplemental Financial Information section.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 04:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
12:26aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Confer..
PU
06/10Microchip Technology to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Confe..
GL
06/10MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Single-Port USB Smart Hub ICs Optimize System Costs for A..
PU
06/06MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Design Compact True Wireless Earbuds with Microchip's Blu..
PU
06/04MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : to Present at The Needham 3rd Annual Automotive Technolog..
AQ
06/03Microchip Technology to Present at The Needham 3rd Annual Automotive Technolo..
GL
06/03Microchip Technology to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Glo..
GL
05/30MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/30MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Preserve Legacy Low Pin Count (LPC) Investments with the ..
AQ
05/29MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Industry's First Terabit-Scale Ethernet PHY Enables Highe..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 5 530 M
EBIT 2020 2 064 M
Net income 2020 695 M
Debt 2020 7 712 M
Yield 2020 1,75%
P/E ratio 2020 37,02
P/E ratio 2021 23,98
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
Capitalization 19 907 M
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY19.23%18 975
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-1.92%194 570
BROADCOM INC8.10%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.66%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.99%81 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About