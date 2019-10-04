Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

(MCHP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Microchip Technology : PCIe® Switches Provide High-Performance Connectivity for Open Compute Project's Accelerator Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
Press Releases > Microchip PCIe® Switches Provide High-Performance Connectivity
Press Release Microchip PCIe® Switches Provide High-Performance Connectivity for Open Compute Project's Accelerator Infrastructure
Switchtec™ PCIe switches enable the high-performance, low-latency fabric connectivity required
to fulfill the industry's vision for interoperable artificial intelligence hardware accelerators

CHANDLER, Ariz., October 3, 2019 - The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) is driving demand to streamline the development of systems utilizing hardware accelerators that are optimized for the bandwidth needs and flexible interconnect requirements of these workloads. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) ishelping to meet this industry need with Advanced Fabric PCIe switches that provide the interconnect technology for the OCP Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI).

Switchtec™ Gen4 PAX Advanced Fabric PCIe switches provide the HIB high-performance connectivity and other capabilities required to provide a common interface between Universal Baseboard (UBB) and hosts and other I/O devices to scale out. PAX switches are ideal for high fanout, scale-out, multi-host environments. The dynamic reconfiguration features provided by the robust, enterprise-grade PAX management firmware allow the HIB to support host-failover and live migration between the many OAI use cases as well as future use cases such as cross-domain peer-to-peer between accelerators and storage devices.

In last week's Open Compute Regional Summit, the OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) form factor and its interconnects were announced. Microchip is a longtime participant in OCP and is supporting OCP members in the development of the OAM specification.

'Microchip's Switchtec Advanced Fabric PCIe switches are ideally suited to help meet the fabric connectivity requirements for AI, ML, HPC and other workloads,' said Andrew Dieckmann, associate vice president of marketing for Microchip's data center solutions (DCS) business unit. The OAM and HIB are critical pieces of the OAI specification, and we are excited to contribute to the advance of these specifications.'

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

###

Note: The Microchip name and logo, and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. Switchtec is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Tags / Keywords: PCIe switches, OCP, OAM, Open Accelerator Infrastructure, data center storage, hardware

Editorial Contact:
Brian Thorsen
480-792-7182
Brian.Thorsen@microchip.com

Reader Inquiries:
1-888-624-7435
www.microchip.com

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 21:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
05:47pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : PCIe® Switches Provide High-Performance Connectivity for ..
PU
10/01MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
09/30MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Simplifies Hardware-Based IoT Security with the Industry'..
PU
09/03MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Q2FY20
PU
09/03MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP to Present at Citi Conference
PU
09/03Microchip Technology Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2..
GL
09/03Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
GL
08/29MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-C™..
PU
08/20MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 2027 Notes August 20..
PU
08/20MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Notice to Conversion Rate Adjustment 225 2037 Notes Augus..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 415 M
EBIT 2020 1 974 M
Net income 2020 272 M
Debt 2020 8 745 M
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 91,7x
P/E ratio 2021 40,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,65x
EV / Sales2021 4,94x
Capitalization 21 829 M
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 104,43  $
Last Close Price 93,74  $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY27.50%22 117
INTEL CORPORATION6.61%228 278
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%226 998
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS36.19%120 661
BROADCOM INC.7.92%109 509
NVIDIA CORPORATION35.81%106 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group