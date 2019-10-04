Microchip Technology : PCIe® Switches Provide High-Performance Connectivity for Open Compute Project's Accelerator Infrastructure

CHANDLER, Ariz., October 3, 2019 - The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) is driving demand to streamline the development of systems utilizing hardware accelerators that are optimized for the bandwidth needs and flexible interconnect requirements of these workloads. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) ishelping to meet this industry need with Advanced Fabric PCIe switches that provide the interconnect technology for the OCP Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI).

Switchtec™ Gen4 PAX Advanced Fabric PCIe switches provide the HIB high-performance connectivity and other capabilities required to provide a common interface between Universal Baseboard (UBB) and hosts and other I/O devices to scale out. PAX switches are ideal for high fanout, scale-out, multi-host environments. The dynamic reconfiguration features provided by the robust, enterprise-grade PAX management firmware allow the HIB to support host-failover and live migration between the many OAI use cases as well as future use cases such as cross-domain peer-to-peer between accelerators and storage devices.