Microchip Technology : Supplemental Financial Information on Revenue Q1 FY19

08/09/2018 | 11:00pm CEST

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Supplemental Financial Information for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Amounts in $000's

GAAP Revenue by Geography

Q1 FY19

Americas

271,068

Europe

288,986

Asia

652,435

Total

1,212,489

GAAP Revenue by Product Line

Q1 FY19

Microcontroller

722,479

Analog

331,872

Memory

49,994

FPGA

37,844

Licensing

26,710

MMO

43,590

Total

1,212,489

Non GAAP Revenue by Geography

Q1 FY19

Americas

268,444

Europe

283,907

Asia

664,408

Total

1,216,759

Non GAAP Revenue by Product Line

Q1 FY19

Microcontroller

728,600

Analog

328,468

Memory

49,110

FPGA

41,340

Licensing

26,483

MMO

42,758

Total

1,216,759

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 20:59:08 UTC
