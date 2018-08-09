Microchip Technology : Supplemental Financial Information on Revenue Q1 FY19

Microchip Technology Incorporated
Supplemental Financial Information for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Amounts in $000's
GAAP Revenue by Geography
Q1 FY19
Americas
271,068
Europe
288,986
Asia
652,435
Total
1,212,489
GAAP Revenue by Product Line
Q1 FY19
Microcontroller
722,479
Analog
331,872
Memory
49,994
FPGA
37,844
Licensing
26,710
MMO
43,590
Total
1,212,489
Non GAAP Revenue by Geography
Q1 FY19
Americas
268,444
Europe
283,907
Asia
664,408
Total
1,216,759
Non GAAP Revenue by Product Line
Q1 FY19
Microcontroller
728,600
Analog
328,468
Memory
49,110
FPGA
41,340
Licensing
26,483
MMO
42,758
Total
1,216,759
Disclaimer
